Evolution of products

Apropos ‘Why being a product nation helps’ (August 22), it was insightful to anchor the discussion around Stan Shih’s curve. To further strengthen the narrative, Clayton Christensen’s ‘Product Evolution Cycle’ could also have been incorporated.

This cycle explains how products evolve through different stages as they mature in the market, focusing on how they meet customer needs over time. By applying the Product Evolution Cycle, Indian companies could develop functionality, reliability, convenience, and personalisation simultaneously rather than sequentially. Leveraging agile development, rapid prototyping, and real-time customer feedback allows all stages to be addressed in parallel.

Nandagopal B

Chennai

Tech in pharma sector

This refers to ‘Indian pharmacy’s quest’ (August 22). In this digital era, new technologies like automation and artificial intelligence are changing many pharma companies across the globe. Indian pharmaceutical companies can also use these high-tech tools to increase the manufacturing and entire production cycle of medicines. Also, global collaborations and partnerships are essential for domestic pharma companies to learn modern techniques to discover new drugs .Such teamwork will certainly open doors to innovative solutions and new markets.

P Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai, TN

Oil-palm farmers’ plight

This refers to ‘Being self-reliant in edible oils’ (August 21). Among oilseed cultivators, only palm-oil farmers are facing hardships in view of the crop pattern, which is long term and not easily reversible. Coconut farmers are much better placed. Unless the government recognises their plight and assures them substantial and long-term incentives, it is likely that oil-palm farmers may once and for all switch over to other lucrative crops, since uprooting oil-palm trees is a herculean task and highly expensive.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka

Career guidance vital

This refers to ‘Career guidance as a joint stakeholder programme’ (August 22). Career guidance in schools is indispensable for shaping the human capital and economic future of any nation. India is not an exception to the rule. Drawing from my own experiences as a teacher, it is important that children are clear about their career choices when they complete their tenth standard. A student who doesn’t have aptitude for science and mathematics should not be made to pursue them. Any discipline has value in the job market provided the student approaches it with enthusiasm.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Simplify IT process

This refers to ‘Sitharaman calls for simplifying tax notices, and faster refunds’ (August 22). While earlier ITRs could be filed by oneself, it now requires professional help. The ITR-2 runs into about 34 pages and includes complex concepts like pass-through income. The tendency to frequently change tax slabs and rates must be eschewed.

V Vijaykumar

Pune