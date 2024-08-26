E-comm imperatives

This refers to “E-comm has done more good than harm” (August 26). Contrary to the Commerce Minister’s apprehensions, e-commerce transactions gained tremendous pace in the country with huge growth which is irreversible.

However, the niche business is happening in FMCG, food & other sectors only, leaving still huge gap in the agri-business, especially commercializing farm produce and other allied activities. It would be a boon for the farming community, if the ONDC platform extends to trade of farm produce through FPOs under D2C transaction model

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Deposit mop-up

This refers to ‘Banks regret their deposit slip-up’ (August 26). Bankers now are going all out to mobilise deposits to garner more funds for lending.

Retail investors now prefer to invest in mutual funds or in the secondary stock market.

The Finance Ministry can formulate a special scheme for a shorter period with few bouquets such as a hike in the TDS exemption limit to ₹1 lakh, with reduced TDS rate at 5 per cent and a special interest concession on senior citizen deposits.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

UPS: Vote-pleasing?

The UPS is a step in between the more robust NPS and the financially unsustainable OPS.

This appears more a voter pleasing move than a reformist one. In the past we have seen some State governments adopting the OPS just before elections in spite of its dangers for public finance.

The greater fear is that public expenditure skewed towards non-plan, revenue expenditure will prevent crucial investments required in public healthcare, education, water supply, agriculture, power infrastructure, etc.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Clarification

In response to the story “Expect full recovery of claims made under credit guarantee schemes,” Bandhan Bank has clarified that since the matter is under investigation they have not made any definitive statement about receiving the full amount.