E-comm’s potential

It is with reference to the article ‘E-commerce revolution is not inclusive enough’ (September 9), the e-commerce industry is powerful instrument to create jobs -- both skilled and semi skilled. The sector connects to customers directly cutting out middlemen, and drives growth.

E-commerce also fosters innovation and productivity. More people must be encouraged to use e-commerce for which online banking must be promoted.

P Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai (TN)

‘Gigification’ threat

Apropos of the article ‘E-commerce revolution is not inclusive enough (September 9), the present e-comm business structure is creating jobs in delivery and logistics segment but are impacting the growth of MSMEs and promoting gigification of mainstream jobs.

The technology push lacking in the MSME sector has to be nudged as the financing, procuring, selling and promotion are tech-based on digital platforms.

The e-comm companies are ‘gigifying’ employment which is not healthy. A policy and legal framework for creating fresh employment in e-commerce companies is needed.

Vinod Johri

New Delhi

Two-term limit

With reference to the article ‘The case for only two terms’ (September 9), it is hoped that the political establishment heeds to limiting the number of terms for the PM and CMs. The article establishes the benefits of limiting the terms to two for PM and CMs. The “third term has been terrible” for the ruler and ruled alike.

With our size of population and the demographics, we can think of limiting tenure to four years. Limitations on term and tenure should apply for office bearers of political parties also. The case of a vibrant churn in political and executive circles far outweighs the attendant costs of elections.

Jose Abraham

Kottayam (Kerala)

Data imperatives

With reference to “Data clarity” (September 9), the data collection on financial savings of households by both RBI and SEBI is significant, which would lead to a realistic assessment of national income and support policies based on the distribution of income spread across various buckets of investment channels.

Apart from culling out the accurate savings details sourced from other investment avenues like crypto, unlisted shares, PMS etc, a critical analysis of legacy investments may throw light on the risk propensity of various instruments and help in taking preventive steps to avoid sudden market upheavals.

Also, an analysis of leveraged investments through bank loans must also be taken up to achieve more data accuracy.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru