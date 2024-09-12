EV confusion

With reference to the news report ‘Cabinet clears new sop for EVs’, the Cabinet’s approval of measures boosting EVs is in contrast to the Road and Transport Minister’s recent demand for the scrapping subsidies for EVs.

Such inconsistencies does not bode well for both OEMs and auto ancillaries. The new PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative vehicle enhancement does not cover electric cars but they also need government support to reach a sustainable scale.

We know that electric cars are less than 10 per cent of total car sales and electric charging infrastructure has a long way to go.

Bal Govind

Noida

Rate cut needed

Apropos the news report ‘Retail inflation expected to remain below 4% in August’ (September 12). One feels, the RBI can reduce the Legal Reserve Ratio (that is, Cash Reserve Ratio and Statutory Liquidity Ratio) marginally, to release liquidity into the economy which in turn will boost aggregate demand and employment.

Needless to say, the deposit crunch which the commercial banks confront today can be salvaged to some extent by just relaxing one of the quantitative instruments of credit control — the LRR.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Health cover for elders

This is with reference to the news report “Cabinet nod for Ayushman health cover to senior citizens 70 and above“ (September 12). In developed countries, there are many state schemes for the elderly.

However, in India, it is sad to see or read about elders left to fend for themselves without any support from society or children. In this backdrop, Ayushman health coverage for senior citizens is a welcome move. The government should introduce more such schemes, and give wide publicity to them, apart from making existing schemes more attractive.

The government should enact laws granting pensions, medical insurance, and other facilities to elders who are financially weak. There should be more government-run old-age homes where the elders should be looked after with love and care.

Veena Shenoy

Thane