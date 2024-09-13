A pragmatic comrade

This refers to ‘Left loses its moderate voice, bids adieu to Yechury’ (September 13). In the death of Sitaram Yechury, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has lost a pragmatic comrade who showed the rare willingness to test the limitations of hard boundaries of Marxist ideology for the imperatives of democratic and practical politics.

His inspiring journey from a firebrand student leader to General Secretary of the CPM and how he leveraged each of his positions to protect the idea of India and democracy holds lessons for budding leaders across the political spectrum.

A warm and articulate person with a good sense of humour, he endeared himself to leaders and the public alike. His ideological and moral clarity as well as political- tactical nimbleness will be missed.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Hydrogen powered trains

This refers to ‘Indian Railways plans field trials of hydrogen powered trains by January 2025’ (September 13). With this, Indian Railways (IR) is adding another feather to its cap. At a time when many developed countries such as China and Italy have just entered this field and are at initial stages, IR’s progress in having reached field trial is simply amazing.

With hydrogen as a source of its rolling stock, the Railways would move towards being a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030. It would help in the long run in reducing consumption of electricity produced through coal. It would be better if IR plans to deploy the first set of hydrogen based fuel engines on freight corridors for maximising the usage of its energies.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Health insurance for aged

The government’s recently announced health insurance scheme for the super seniors is welcome. The scheme looks to be attractive, but it has left out many areas. The scheme pertains only to hospitalised ailment and treatment. Most aged person suffer from ailments that requires them to incur medical expenses on a long-term basis. For such seniors, regular diagnostic tests are inevitable and these can cost a substantial amount. Periodic geriatric consultations, even in the absence of visible health issues, are necessary. The scheme, therefore, fails to address the entire health issues of the aged population.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur, AP

GST on research

Apropos ‘On the research runway’ (September 13), the removal of GST on universities shows the government’s realisation that it will impede constructive research which could result in inventions and innovations.

Also, continuous research in areas with high import dependency, especially semiconductors, pharmaceutical goods and solar panels, is the need of the hour. Expecting immediate returns on research is unreasonable. Researchers must be allowed to carry-out both academic and industrial research without being pressured to deliver results quickly.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi, TN

Forward farming

Apropos ‘Bayer launches initiative ‘Forward Farming’ in India’ (September 13). If the focus is on direct seeding of rice, Bayer must provide the farmers with an environment-friendly pre-emergent weedicide since DSR method results in severe weed growth, which poses threat during harvest apart from higher manure consumption.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village, Karnataka