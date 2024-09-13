A pragmatic comrade
This refers to ‘Left loses its moderate voice, bids adieu to Yechury’ (September 13). In the death of Sitaram Yechury, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has lost a pragmatic comrade who showed the rare willingness to test the limitations of hard boundaries of Marxist ideology for the imperatives of democratic and practical politics.
His inspiring journey from a firebrand student leader to General Secretary of the CPM and how he leveraged each of his positions to protect the idea of India and democracy holds lessons for budding leaders across the political spectrum.
A warm and articulate person with a good sense of humour, he endeared himself to leaders and the public alike. His ideological and moral clarity as well as political- tactical nimbleness will be missed.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, TN
Hydrogen powered trains
This refers to ‘Indian Railways plans field trials of hydrogen powered trains by January 2025’ (September 13). With this, Indian Railways (IR) is adding another feather to its cap. At a time when many developed countries such as China and Italy have just entered this field and are at initial stages, IR’s progress in having reached field trial is simply amazing.
With hydrogen as a source of its rolling stock, the Railways would move towards being a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030. It would help in the long run in reducing consumption of electricity produced through coal. It would be better if IR plans to deploy the first set of hydrogen based fuel engines on freight corridors for maximising the usage of its energies.
RV Baskaran
Chennai
Health insurance for aged
The government’s recently announced health insurance scheme for the super seniors is welcome. The scheme looks to be attractive, but it has left out many areas. The scheme pertains only to hospitalised ailment and treatment. Most aged person suffer from ailments that requires them to incur medical expenses on a long-term basis. For such seniors, regular diagnostic tests are inevitable and these can cost a substantial amount. Periodic geriatric consultations, even in the absence of visible health issues, are necessary. The scheme, therefore, fails to address the entire health issues of the aged population.
AG Rajmohan
Anantapur, AP
GST on research
Apropos ‘On the research runway’ (September 13), the removal of GST on universities shows the government’s realisation that it will impede constructive research which could result in inventions and innovations.
Also, continuous research in areas with high import dependency, especially semiconductors, pharmaceutical goods and solar panels, is the need of the hour. Expecting immediate returns on research is unreasonable. Researchers must be allowed to carry-out both academic and industrial research without being pressured to deliver results quickly.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi, TN
Forward farming
Apropos ‘Bayer launches initiative ‘Forward Farming’ in India’ (September 13). If the focus is on direct seeding of rice, Bayer must provide the farmers with an environment-friendly pre-emergent weedicide since DSR method results in severe weed growth, which poses threat during harvest apart from higher manure consumption.
Rajiv Magal
Halekere Village, Karnataka
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.