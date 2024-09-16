Small vendors gain

This refers to ‘E-commerce boom has helped small vendors’ (September 16). When e-commerce came into the fore, it was called doom’s day for brick-and-mortar businesses, especially small vendors. But the latter has survived. Though 2,031 brick-and-mortar vendors are a small sample size for a vast country like India, it does reveal a picture which is not negative at all. If small vendors can become a constructive part of e-commerce or quick commerce, then it is kind of a win-win situation for all stakeholders. But what is really heartening is that small vendors are adopting digital technologies in smaller towns as well. For deeper penetration of ONDC, the government may have to handhold and provide all support at the ground level.

Bal Govind

Noida

Delineation of powers

Apropos ‘Judiciary vs Executive, the elusive balance’ (September 16), the equation between the two has remained tenuous ever since law based democratic governance took roots in nations. What sustains this is the core linkage to both,the Constitution. The RG Kar Hospital case was taken up suo motu. But then the Supreme Court would not step beyond its constitutional relevance to restore normalcy, a responsibility which the Executive alone must own.

In the US, episodes and casualties of gun violence are growing exponentially, yet the apex court in the US does not sermonise on gun control laws. It is the remit of the legislature to enact more progressive legislation and this does not fall within the purview of its courts. The crux lies in scrupulously adhering to dividing lines enshrined in the Constitution.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Can’t fool voters

This is with reference to ‘Arvind Kejriwal to step down as Delhi CM, calls for early election’ (September 16). It is ironic that Kejriwal, who is a by-product of the anti-corruption crusade of Anna Hazare, was behind bars for alleged money laundering linked to the Delhi liquor policy. Looking at various scams, money laundering and corruption, the Indian voter is in a confused state of mind as to whom to trust and vote for. Voters are aware that there is high level of corruption in all States. Parties and leaders should realise that henceforth they are answerable to a smarter and younger India that cannot be fooled by empty one-time money generating schemes, loan waivers, and big hollow speeches. The Indian voter has become smart, and cannot be taken for granted.

Veena Shenoy

Thane