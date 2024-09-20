Vivad se Viswas Scheme

Apropos ‘Direct tax Vivad se Viswas Scheme 2024 to be operational from Oct 1’ ( September 20), while this scheme aims to reduce income tax litigation by allowing taxpayers to settle pending appeals, writs, and petitions before various appellate authorities, one fervently hopes that the I-T Department accordingly rises to the occasion by ‘trusting’ the tax payers/expressing mutual trust and helps the affected stakeholders.

Though the scheme is laudable, its implementation will be key to its success. The Finance Ministry must monitor the I-T dept to ensure that the Centre’s ‘pro-tax’ payers’ action plan does not remain on paper alone.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Consult the Opposition

Though the Union Cabinet has approved the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, challenges remain for the BJP-led NDA government to bring it fruition.

The ruling BJP may strongly pitch in simultaneous polls on the grounds that it would provide governments more time to focus on governance, diminish voter fatigue, encourage greater participation of voters, and help save billions of rupees spent on multiple elections.

However, it could hardly afford to ignore the legitimate concerns of opposition parties about the adverse impact of simultaneous polls on the country’s federal structure, besides undermining democratic diversity. Sustained dialogue with the opposition to address their legitimate concerns about the proposal is the need of the hour.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (Tamil Nadu)

Corporate support

This is with reference to “Why women’s savings don’t translate into credit”, (September 20).

Women entrepreneurs face multiple challenges including unequal access to finance and collateral, lack of training, poor access to mentorship and networks, and inimical treatment from banks.

Despite the growth of micro-finance, there is little knowledge about policies which help women become better risk-takers in business.

Corporates can support women entrepreneurs returning to work following a business failure.

High quality mentorship can make women entrepreneurs confident.

To help women overcome these challenges, the government and private partners have supported women by imparting skills, extending lines of credit, providing incubation facilities, and offering marketing and branding opportunities.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar (TN)