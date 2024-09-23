Middle class woes

This refers to the interview the Finance Minister (FM). While the FM’s candid responses were appreciated, the acknowledgement that the middle class feels they are not getting their fair share of tax relief stood out.

The interview mainly covered tax concessions for salaried individuals, neglecting retirees, the self-employed, small business owners, and healthcare workers. The rise in customs duties on edible oils will likely increase prices, disproportionately affecting the middle class and potentially fuelling inflation. Moreover, despite recent drops in global oil prices, diesel and petrol prices have not been reduced.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

Gig work dilemmas

It refers to ‘Support systems for gig workers or entrepreneurs’. The thought of treating gig workers as entrepreneurs is a good one but not pragmatic.

Gig workers see themselves as workers and not businessmen, requiring only a two-wheeler and a driving license. The festive season is round the corner and Gig workers would be in huge demand but post that they may not have that many options to work, hence volatility is the nature of these jobs.

So it is always better to have some other part time work to fall back upon. It is this part of their life where the government can explore options to support them since there are no social security benefits available to them.

As far as their employers are concerned they should at least get them adequate life and health cover insurance.

Bal Govind

Noida

Oil import duties

Apropos the editorial ‘Oil balance’ (September 23). The recent, sudden hike on import duty on edible oil from 0 per cent to 20 per cent on crude soyabean, palm and sunflower oils got mixed response.

Domestic farmers of oilseeds welcomed it on the hope of getting lucrative price for their produce since massive palm oil import makes their prices unaffordable to middle class and marginalised society and they seek imported edible oil, in specific palm oil supplied through Public Distribution System at subsidised prices.

Hence this tariff hike will affect consumers while farmers will be enthused about export opportunities. But the tariff rates must be balanced to satisfy both farmers and consumers.

Curtailing import dependence must be a gradual process without affecting the vital imports of edible oil needed to strengthen the supply chain to cater the needs of people at affordable prices.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

