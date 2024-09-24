Poll challenges

India’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal aims to hold simultaneous national and state elections to reduce costs and improve governance stability.

However, it poses several challenges, including risks to federalism, logistical difficulties, and potential disadvantages for regional parties. It could also lead to governance disruptions, require significant constitutional changes, and overwhelm voters.

Additionally, it might divert attention from local governance issues. There is also a possibility of policy paralysis as parties would be occupied for a period in election campaigns. Careful planning and consideration are needed to address these concerns.

Sriharsha R

Khammam (Telangana)

Used-cars zoom ahead

It is with reference to the news article ‘Pre owned car market grows with dip in demand for entry-level cars’ (September 24).

Two decades it was difficult to buy a pre-owned car. But in recent years pre-owned vehicles market in India has witnessed remarkable growth driven by factors such as affordability, accessible financing options, enhancement in vehicle quality and reliability and advancements in online platforms for buying and selling used vehicles.

As the present generation wants to travel in luxury cars they prefer pre-owned cars. Car companies should find a new strategy of exchanging old ones for new cars with modern facilities in reasonable price.

P Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai (Tamil Nadu)

Change in Sri Lanka

The urge for change is palpable across geographies. Sri Lanka is the latest to ride the wagon. It was Bangladesh the other day and Pakistan is unable to put down Imran Khan’s movement. Democracy has ever remained intangible in the saga of civilised human socio political discourse.

Nations, big and small, keep waging struggle towards socio-political resurgence and to redefine the sum and substance of a state’s true well being. Popular movements could be transient, nevertheless these are vital to an evolving and impatient society.

A simmering cause begets its own cadre, be it Left or Right.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

The resounding victory registered by the JVP-led coalition headed by Anura Dissanayake is a rejection of the dynastic politics and the status quo. Lankans opted for a man who has promised to root out corruption and ease their economic burdens. His humble working class background, becoming the first person in his village to go to university, has a strong appeal for Sri Lankans fed up with the parties of privilege and entitlement.

During the 2022 uprising that saw desperate Sri Lankans buffeted by a severe economic crisis storming the Presidential palace, the JVP was able to strike a chord with its distinctly anti-establishment stance. But, for Dissanayake it is a long and exciting road ahead as he takes over the reins of a nation troubled by economic chaos.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Washington, US