Promote regular jobs

This refers to the report ‘Salaried staff put in longer hours than casual workers, finds PLFS’ (September 25). Last few decades have seen casual labour or “bulk contract employment” reducing regular employment opportunities world over.

Militant unionism is seen as a reason for shrinking workforce. But the rise of workforce in the unorganised sector has its social costs.

A middle path to ensure reasonable wages and health care are factored in the wage structure among the unorganised workforce will have to be found. Covering such workers under regular pension, provident fund and health care schemes may go a long way in ameliorating some of the long-term uncertainties.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Chess pride

This is with reference to the Editorial ‘Kings and queens’ (September 25). Our chess team has made India proud at the Olympiad in Budapest.

In India, we give too much importance to cricket at the cost of other sports and this needs to change.

There may be many sports persons in India, especially in rural and tribal areas, who are unable to make a mark in sports due to lack of funds and support. That potential needs to be tapped.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Retrospective pain

With reference to ‘Merger norms: CCI’s retrospective googly’ (September 25), finally the institution brought out reforms in the form of ex-ante norms in determining the abuse of the domination by the entities in the market.

The latest changes are in respect of fair value based cap on threshold limits in M& A transactions.

However, the applicability of the new regulations retrospectively for all the merger transactions was did in a haste without foreseeing the consequences.

Besides increasing compliance cost, it would be detrimental to the interests of both bootstrapped start-ups and discourage the foreign investors to venture into merger and acquisition transactions.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

Pollution worries

With nearly half of all posts in state pollution control boards (SPCBs) remaining vacant for long, effective monitoring and implementation of policy measures meant to tackle air, water, and noise pollution took a back seat in the country.

The SPCBs have not just failed to fill up their sanctioned strength but also have not done justice to their mandate by failing to rope in an adequate number of independent scientists.

With increasing pollution, the States and Centre must ensure environmental regulation keeps pace with the demands of the growing economy. Concerted measures aimed at improving the regulatory efficiency of SPCBs are the need of hour.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)