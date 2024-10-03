Cyber threats

This concerns the article ‘ULI’s cyber risks’ (October 3). Despite the challenges and risks, the Unified Payment Interface has emerged as a robust payment and settlement system. Given this encouraging performance, ULI can be extended to farmers and entrepreneurs who are running MSME units to ensure uninterrupted credit flow to them.

But their awareness about the potential threats from the cyber criminals leaves much to be desired.

The beneficiaries of the ULI products need to be educated to follow financial discipline, digital and financial literacy. The providers and borrowers must have to develop a compliance culture to protect the system from cyber crimes and related risks.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry

F&O surge

The recent surge in trading in the Future and Options Segment (F&O) has evoked a concern in the policy establishment, with 1.13 crore individuals having lost a staggering ₹1.81 lakh crore trading in the F&O segment during the last three financial years and still continued to trade.

SEBI has announced six measures ranging from increasing the contract size for index futures and options to ₹15 lakh to the upfront collection of option premiums, rationalization of weekly index derivative products, and monitoring of position limits during the day.

It is hoped the measures announced could act as a significant drag on trading, bringing down volumes besides ensuring household savings are channelled into more productive investments.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

Victory for democracy

Apropos ‘Valley of hope,’ (October 3). The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections stand out for the absence of violence and allegations of coercion, the large voter turnout, widespread participation of political aspirants and parties, and intense campaigning on the ground.

The high turnout including in areas considered to be the hotspots of terror outfits is the most remarkable, while voter enthusiasm could be due to a longing for restoration of J&K’s statehood. This successful election campaign has not only fortified faith in the region’s governance, but also shown the world that democracy can thrive in J&K against all odds.

A well-deserved pat on the back is due to all those involved.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bothell (US)

EUDR hits Indian coffee

Apropos “Coffee exports jump 15% in H1 as European buyers stock-up ahead of deforestation curbs” (October 3) – may cheer coffee growers in the current fiscal, which may not last long since EU is the largest market for Indian coffee.

With several Arabica plantations converted into Robusta to mitigate maintenance cost, the issue may result in unprecedented economic impact. With Congo, Brazil and Indonesia already signatories to the deforestation pact, the Indian Coffee Board must ensure that deforestation is reversed keeping in focus the interest of its domestic growers.

Only way for India to handle this serious issue is to deliberate before EFTA is finalised.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)