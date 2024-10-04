Midair fear

This refers to “Middle Seat blues” (October 4). The article touches upon a much neglected and little discussed behavioural malaise — women’s fears while seated between two males on a flight.

Now there are rules for penalising erring passengers, but fears prevail. Such conduct also shows that a male’s class or financial status has nothing to do with his sexist attitude.

IndiGo’s move to enhance women’s security is welcome. Airline owners may consider reserving some seats for women if required, at an extra charge. They may consider some non-financial incentive for passengers who agree to offer their seat to women.

This should not detract our concern from men going unpunished for their behaviour.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Youth internship

This refers to the news report ‘PM Internship Scheme for youth kicks off’ (October 4). A nation’s growth hinges on its capacity to create jobs on a sustained basis.

The PM Internship Scheme rolled out by the BJP-led government is welcome as it aims to create one crore youth internships in five years.

The new scheme will enhance the skills of the youth and make them employable. ‘Employability’ not only gives confidence to job-seekers, but also leads to economic growth.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Non-tariff barriers

Apropos Editorial ‘Green Game’ (October 4), the deferment of implementation of European Union Deforestation Regulations (EUDR) by a year has given temporary relief to exporters from India, Brazil, China, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The provisions of EUDR insist that the EU importers along with their supply chain partners must have proper systems to establish last mile traceability in ensuring that the listed export items such as coffee, cocoa, soyabean, paper, paperboard, oilcake, wood, palm oil, leather and bovine meat should not have led to deforestation of land after December 2020.

The EU acts like a rule maker and protector of the global environment. A year ago, it introduced Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on many vital products such as iron, steel, cement, fertilizers, aluminium, and hydrogen and now comes the EUDR.

The EU must come out openly with actions taken in mitigating the climate challenges within their territory and its contributions made to the Climate Mitigation Fund in helping the poorer countries in tackling the mitigation crisis.

Such hard provisions adversely impact the trade of several countries including India whose exports to the EU is valued at $1.3 billion.

Proving last mile traceability in a short span of a year would be practically an impossible task as it would raise several operational challenges in micro mapping of details.

RV Baskaran

Chennai