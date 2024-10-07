Reviewing regulation

With reference to “India’s regulatory hotch-potch” (October 7), the abnormal growth of economic trends needed measures to avoid unhealthy competition, misuse of flaws in the system.

However, the operational inefficiency, delay or non-appointment of key persons, undesirable interference and influence by the overseeing authority, have crippled the functioning of the regulatory bodies.

But appointment of committees or commissions may not be the solution. Regulators need to be independent bodies with quasi-judicial powers and must be accountable only to the apex court and CAG.

The latest espousal by the trade body about the poor functioning of competition commission, dubbing it as closure commission, depicts the low standards of our systems.

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

SFBs, key players

This refers to the ‘SFBs knock at RBI door as CD ratio goes over 90%’ (October 7). Small Finance Banks asking RBI to consider the refinance by apex banks outstanding in their books as long-term deposits for calculating the credit-deposit ratio is reasonable, as recycling this fund will be advantageous to these banks.

While the growing economic activities are pushing up the demand for credit, the growth of credit of banks, especially in the case of SFBs outpacing the growth of deposits, and in such a scenario, these banks must be allowed to deploy the liquidity available to them in the form of refinance, to enable them to grow with other segments of the economy.

At a time when Small Finance Banks’ credit portfolios are aggressively expanding, it is imperative to ensure that the asset-liability match is in order and the quality of the assets is not deteriorating as well.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry (Kerala)

Preventing cholera

It is with reference to the news ‘Putting cholera back in focus’ (October 7).

Cholera is endemic in India and is major public health concern. Between 2011 and 2020 India reported about 560 outbreaks and 260 deaths. Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra are the most vulnerable States.

The most important treatment for cholera is oral rehydration therapy to replace fluids lost through diarrhoea and vomiting.

To prevent cholera in India robust surveillance systems are needed to measure cholera and it’s impact. Mass awareness programmes about drinking protected water and social mobilisation for mass cholera vaccination.

P Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai (TN)