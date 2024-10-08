Futility of exit polls
BJP turning tables on the Congress party in Haryana Assembly elections amply proves the futility of carrying out the ‘exit polls’.
It is time to ban pre-election Opinion polls and post-election Exit polls as they seem to conflict with democratic norms. Let the Supreme Court and the Election Commission take a serious view on this issue.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula (Haryana)
Tussle over ratings
It refers to ‘Indian agencies should get into sovereign ratings’. CareEdge has become the first Indian credit rating agency to enter into global scale ratings, including sovereign ratings.
India and other nations have questioned global credit rating agencies citing lack of transparency, clearly biased against emerging economies. India despite being 5th largest global economy and no default history, has always been rated low.
One hopes CARE gets its due recognition so that RBI also starts accepting domestic credit agencies ratings.
Bal Govind
Noida (UP)
This refers to the article “Indian agencies should get into sovereign ratings” (October 8). This is a timely reminder to a long-standing need.
India’s credit-worthiness and other economic metrics are decided by global ratings agencies, which have no independent means to judge us other than data fed by our own agencies within the country. If existing organisations are irreparably incompetent, new ones should replace them fast.
India and other countries must demand an international platform to oversee the mushrooming rating agencies.
MG Warrier
Mumbai
Gold loan issue
Apropos the Editorial ‘Excessive glitter’ (October 8), the concept of gold loans in PSBs were introduced under Priority Sector to boost the lending with reduced rate of interest to farmers under the agricultural sector. Later, to improve the retail credit segment, this was extended to individuals. Banks too found this as an easy way to increase their loan portfolio. Rural and semi-urban bank branches have gone out of their way to promote gold loans. All said, lending against gold is fraught with risks. Branch heads simply rely on the jewel appraiser in checking the quality of the jewels apprised.
The lapses observed by RBI were very serious in nature.
Lending against gold can be a part of a Bank’s credit portfolio but should not occupy a major part. Product innovation and re-structuring of existing retail loan products to suit the needs of the present generation is the need of the hour.
RV Baskaran
Chennai
