The decision of the RBI’s newly reconstituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the tenth consecutive monetary policy review does not spring any surprise, with food inflation continuing to stay elevated.

While the monetary policy stance has been changed by the MPC from withdrawal of accommodation to neutral, which allows the RBI to reduce or hike rates based on the inflation trajectory, the panel kept the retail inflation and GDP growth forecasts unchanged.

No doubt, shifting to a neutral stance now gives enough leverage for the RBI to respond dynamically to future developments while fostering economic stability and long-term business confidence.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

This refers to ‘MPC keeps repo rate unchanged; changes stance to neutral’ (October 9).The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retaining the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent by a majority of 5 out of 6 members, did not come as any surprise.

However, MPC unanimously deciding to change the policy stance to neutral from withdrawal of accommodation alongside unambiguously remaining focused on inflation target as a precursor to a rate cut in February, is a step in the right direction.

But as regards the RBI Governor’s candid observation stating that ‘going forward the moderation in headline inflation could reverse’, it could perhaps be attributable to highly unpredictable (read: weather prone) level of food inflation.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Booster with a warning

This refers to the edit “Poll vault” (October 9). A high point of the recent State Assembly elections is the stellar way the Election Commission conducted polls, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir where it drew more than 60 per cent voters to the booths overlooking the security risks.

The BJP’s solid victory in Haryana was a timely win that would help it refurbish the Prime Minister’s image as a most popular leader. Its timing would raise the BJP’s bargaining power vis-à-vis its partners in Maharashtra, reestablish its leading role, and enhance its chances of winning there and in Jharkhand.

However, this success should not be overrated by the PM.

For example, he will gain more psychological advantage if he replaces “Modi’s guarantee” with that of his party in public and party meetings.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Encouraging employees

The article ‘Healthy work places’ (October 9) made for a good read. Job security for employees, one feels, is vital to keep them fit and healthy.

But then, having appointed them, managements can train them to suit the needs of the organisation and do not show them the door on flimsy grounds. Of course, the success of any organisation hinges on how well it divides the tasks and assigns the work to people.

Needless to say, human beings need continuous encouragement for doing their bit in the best possible manner.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

