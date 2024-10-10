Corrective action

The RBI needs to be appreciated for its proactive stance and corrective action in on NBFCs.

As the RBI Governor observed, NBFCs, MFIs and HFCs are charging exorbitant interest rates and process charges.

Flagging the ‘incentive structure’ merits attention and correction.

That the RBIs warning about and guidance to be more cautious with retail, unsecured personal loans and credit card outstanding has had a healthy impact is encouraging.

Jose Abraham

Kottayam (Kerala)

A titan passes away

Through the sad demise of Ratan Tata, India lost her illustrious son. The name Ratan Tata is synonymous for innovation, philanthropy and kindness. Tata’s passing marks the end of an extraordinary corporate journey, one that not only reshaped the Tata group but also set new benchmarks for Indian industry on the global stage.

Tata Group today boasts a staggering revenue of $165 billion, but back in 1991, when Ratan Tata took the helm, the picture was far less impressive with $4 billion in annual turnover. Tata didn’t just boost the topline through new business ventures, and international expansions, but also transformed how the group operated.

His foresight, determination, and resilience have also left an indelible mark on the Indian economy.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bothell (US)

Relief for MSMEs

The news that “MSMEs can prepay loans without worrying about foreclosure penalty” (October 10) brings immense relief to the sector reeling under several pressures.

Being the major industrial employer and a significant exporter of India, MSME sector needs all the assistance that can be extended by the regulatory and financial institutional authorities.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

Samsung strike

In the Samsung strike in Chennai, the demands of the workers are legitimate and it is the adamant stand of the management that is prolonging struggle.

Then management accepted most of the demands except the right of the worker to register their union. This cannot be an issue at all as collective bargaining is a right provided in the law. No management can deny this right. Perhaps having learnt this the management is objecting the company name being included in the name of the union, which is also not illegal. This is the responsibility of the labour authority to explain the management.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur

This refers to ‘Striking Samsung workers clash with police at protest venue’ (October 10). The prevailing situation is sending wrong signals across industries and casting aspersions on the State’s aggressive efforts in creating a conducive environment for industry expansion.

While it is appreciable to note that the State took initiatives in putting an end to the agitation, it could have responded at a much early stage by taking all alliance parties into confidence. Tamil Nadu has been in the forefront so far in welcoming industry experts in investing. The fear of West Bengal episode looming large in everyone’s mind and should not give any scope to recur here.

While striking is the workers’ basic right, it should be borne in mind that it is creating cascading impacts on the lives of families of their dependants, State’s reputation, status, revenue, employment crisis and the future of newer industries proposing their establishments.

RV Baskaran

Chennai