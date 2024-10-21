Need for collaboration

This refers to the article “Trade union ‘recognition’ and the law” (October 20). It is not a desirable management policy to resist formation of trade unions or their recognition because they can serve as a useful platform to communicate workers’ grievances and concerns to the management. Managements oppose unions because they treat the former as an adversary and hinder even worker-friendly decisions suspecting conspiracy there. If management and unions develop a collaborative relationship balancing the expectations of both sides, it will create a work culture that will benefit the entire organisation.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Eco accountability

With reference to the Editorial “Green truths” (October 21), the guidelines introduced by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to combat greenwashing are a welcome step toward promoting transparency and accountability.

By requiring verifiable evidence, third-party certification, and clear distinctions between product components (such as packaging, manufacturing, or disposal), the guidelines can help prevent misleading practices. But a robust complaint mechanism is necessary to empower consumers to report greenwashing practices effectively. Additionally, the introduction of penalties or fines for violators would add legal weight to these regulations and serve as a deterrent.

Amarjeet Kumar

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand)

Green disclosures

The Kyoto protocol in 1997, vowed to limit greenhouse gas emissions to 6-8 per cent below 1990 by 2012. In 2010, it had planned to fund the effort at $100 billion a year, in the Green Climate Fund.

By 2014 just $10.2, billion had accrued to the fund.This proved a major issue of conflict in the last COP 28 too. And yet that conference resolved to triple renewable energy production within this decade, sitting on an empty war chest.

Beyond leveraging the carbon slogan, nations do not grapple with the core issue, that of collective onus.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Agenda for J&K Govt

Apropos of the article ‘Agenda for the new Government in J&K’ (October 21), the economic growth of the state and aspirations of the people are directly proportional to the mainstreaming and aligning with the Union Government for un-hindered infrastructural investments and development. The abandonment of separatist and secessionist agenda of some political outfits and activists is desirable for the State’s growth and development. Omar Abdullah has taken over as CM in an entirely new environment and has a lot of opportunities.A stern signal must go from the CM to Pakistan to shun the terrorism and targeted killings in the State.

Vinod Johri

New Delhi