.

BRICS imperatives

United they may well be in their frustration with an omnipotent dollar, in reality each BRICS nation has prime bilateral relations with the US. And more importantly, each is entangled as much, in the resultant global politics.

There is need for caution. Now that BRICS has a central bank it may tempt the Bloc to position itself far too soon as an alternative to the dollar driven trade and bring into the equation the hitherto dormant monetary part of BRICS operations.

An early temptation to go in for a common trading currency would tilt the scale in favour of China whose opaque economy may not merit the tag of a stable tender for global transactions. BRICS would perhaps need to wait for couple of decades till it gains greater economic status.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Beware of China’s games

India’s trust in China over agreements related to patrolling along the LAC has been cautious, given the historical context and recent tensions between the two nations. However, the news that the two neighbours have reached an agreement on patrolling along the LAC in eastern Ladakh leading to disengagement, is encouraging.

While agreements and dialogues between India and China regarding the LAC can help avoid immediate conflicts and create mechanisms for disengagement, trust is fragile and deeply contingent on China’s actions on the ground. India’s past experiences, especially after the Galwan Valley clash, have made it wary of fully trusting China’s commitments. While being cautious, India cannot treat business as usual with China.

Gregory Fernandes

Mumbai

Boost to Kashmiri apples

This is with reference to the article ‘Boost to Kashmiri apples’ (October 22). The government cannot afford to ignore the hardships faced by apple farmers. The authorities should improve infrastructure including the transport system and roads so that the Kashmiri apples can move swiftly from Kashmir to various parts of India.

The farmers should be given whole-hearted support so that they can make various other food items from the apples like juices, jams, jellies and other sweets so that the farmers earn extra revenue.

By levying heavy import duties on apples, the authorities can help the Kashmiri farmers to sell their apples at a comparatively cheaper rate.

Veena Shenoy

Thane