Prudence in lending

With reference to the Editorial ‘Sharp practices’ (November 24). Lenders raising resources at higher prices need to explore other higher income-yielding avenues for the deployment of their funds to optimise their net interest margin. The pricing of loans to MSMEs and the marginalised section, at unaffordable rates will adversely affect job generation and equitable distribution of wealth. The cost of funds of those lenders needs to be more economical.

Charging higher rates of interest on microloans and MSMEs will force them towards private money lenders. This will defeat the government’s objective of serving the financial needs of the underserved.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry (Kerala)

Thaw in ties

This refers to the news report ‘Easing of Indo-China tensions may set the stage for more stable trade, say experts (October 24). No nation can compromise on political sovereignty for enhancing foreign trade.

India and China are economically inter-dependent, but have contrasting political systems. If there is no political misunderstanding, then economic progress can be rapid for both the countries. Of course, there should be no trade war among nations.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Rate rationalisation

The Group of Ministers (GoM) in its recent meeting, has recommended tax slabs based on the pricing of products, with more expensive goods and services of the same sort attracting higher rates.

While this is not completely new, the latest recommendations seem to be a major step towards a price-based tax. No doubt, the recommended new system would be complex and cumbersome in terms of compliance, but it would provide some respite to people with lower incomes.

Keeping goods and services used by a large section of the people in lower and middle-income categories in the lower tax bracket is a prudent move. However, concerns over compliance cannot be overlooked.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

Telecom woes

Our Prime Minister often boasts about the availability of the cheapest telecom data in India but fails to address its quality.

While we desire progress, we are reluctant to embrace change. The rollout of 5G has been delayed, and India’s internet speed, particularly in rural areas, remains unstable, even though billing does not differentiate between rural and urban users.

According to the Speedtest Global Index published by Ookla, India ranks 26th for 5G speed but only 86th for broadband connectivity. A key reason for the delay in moving from 4G to 5G is spectrum allocation. A country’s success of internet connectivity can be judged by how it is used — whether for productive purposes or merely for leisure.

Girish R Edathitta

Pathanamthitta (Kerala)