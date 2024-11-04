Vijay’s debut

This refers to ‘Another star makes a political debt’ (November 4). There are several loose ends in the ideologies of the recently floated TVK party by actor Vijay. Adopting a cautious approach not to target the AIADMK cadres raises many eyebrows. The party has picked up a few principles from the erstwhile leaders of DK and DMK and does not frame any new thing on its own.

Opposing three language formulas, bringing Education to the concurrent list of the State, eliminating NEET show the party’s shortsightedness. It is yet another political party with a narrow vision. The party has missed a lot many things to focus ranging from inter-linking of rivers, , framing strategies in making TN as an investment hub, finding permanent solution to the recurring floods, ensuring the water from Mettur reaches the tail end of the delta districts etc. It remains to be seen as to how much of the count at Vikravandi will get translated into actual votes.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Congress introspection

This refers to the article ‘Pitfalls of Congress playing the caste card’ (November 4). One tends to endorse its author’s candid observations on Congress’ caste politics helping the BJP. Truly speaking, Congress party’s top brass seems to be ‘lost in transit’ when it comes to devising its ‘pre-poll’ strategy, even with the Maharashtra polls around the corner.

Moreover, Congress party should blame none but itself as its star campaigner Rahul Gandhi continues to launch a needless ‘personal’ tirade against PM Narendra Modi, and resorting to vague slogans such as “Mohabbat ki Dukaan’. It’s time the Congress party to carry out some honest self introspection and soul searching.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Debt worries

With reference to the Editorial ‘Eye on debt’ (November 4), though the central government debt has been under control of late, borrowings of States are on the increase.

While lumpy spending on infrastructure development, irrigation, power generation and distribution etc are understandable, the freebies of state governments are a major concern.

The objective of freebies should be to alleviate poverty and remove income inequalities. However , state governments should control this spending which is a strain on finances and states and the Centre should jointly evolve norms for this.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Balance millet production

Apropos ‘Rejuvenating the millet market in rural India’ (November 4).

With millets taking centre stage in the last few years due to their health benefits, many farmers have switched over from other agri and horticultural crops to millet cultivation.

Governments must mull a balanced plan to regulate millet cultivation based on geographical and climatic conditions without affecting output of other crops, since any adverse imbalance may prove difficult to reverse.

Rajiv Magal

Halekere Village (Karnataka)