The article on elections in the US and economic ties with China (November) makes an interesting argument.

Trump initiated a tariff war with China and threatened a number of countries, but it all amounted to little. Despite the consensus on sanctions against Russia, it had little impact on the ground.

China’s economic order is well defined, well planned and strictly monitored and controlled, in contrast to the US’ ‘laissez faire’ order . Therefore, whosoever wins, there cannot be a drastic change in economic ties with China.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur (AP)

Druggists’ unease

Apropos the news report “Chemists and druggists’ body red flags Swiggy-Pharmeasy pilot” (November 5), the fears expressed by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) are not unfounded. There are no issues over non-prescription, over-the-counter medicines being sold online. But supplying prescription drugs online, that too within 10 minutes of receiving an order, is riddled with several issues.

In the hurry to supply medicines within the promised time limit of 10 minutes, obtaining prescriptions and checking them could become a casualty. Supplying medicines without prescription could imperil the patients’ health.

When the market is already flooded with counterfeit medicines, the drug controller, Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) should tighten the regulations, formulate stringent procedures for selling medicines online.

Kosaraju Chandramouli

Hyderabad

For clear communication

Indeed, the GST circulars should be easy and clear to understand because, they play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth implementation, compliance and administration of GST laws.

The main principle of GST is to simplify and increase tax compliance, especially in small and unorganized businesses.

This will also resolve existing litigations where a demand has been raised on the insurance companies for deducting salvage while settling the claims.

Aditya Kamble

Kalaburagi