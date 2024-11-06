Trump’s triumph

The emphatic triumph of Donald Trump in the US presidential election despite running a polarized and divisive campaign clearly suggests the voters’ strong yearning for a change and disenchantment with the Biden administration.

With Trump now having a popular mandate and controls all branches of government, the stage is set for massive disruption. Trump’s repeated assertion of his brand of America First politics has already sown instability among both allies and adversaries of the US alike.

Apprehensions that Trump’s spectacular return to the White House will have a major impact on foreign policy, immigration, and climate change and cannot be overlooked.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

Former President Donald Trump registered a stunning victory defeating Vice-President Kamala Harris, delivering him a second term in the White House after unprecedented twists and turns and two attempts on his life.

While Trump will be the first president to serve two non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in 1892 — and only the second in history.

However, the Trump’s victory may lead to aggressive tariffs and protectionist measures triggering a trade war that could potentially harm global markets with severe consequences for India and China. But, a gridlocked US Congress might limit any drastic policy shifts offering some stability. The highlight of the election has been “Trumpism,” that could shape the policies.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Bothell (Washington), US

Private vs community

The majority decision of the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has removed all ambiguity on Directive principles of state policy on securing material resources of community as best to subserve the common good as envisaged in Article 39(b) of the Constitution.

If honestly worked out, we pay half of our earnings as Income Tax and GST and local taxes to the Governments for the sake of community. It meets the requirement and implementation of Article 39(b) of the Constitution.

A large number of social organisations, corporates, individuals, trusts, and religious institutions deploy material resources collected mutually for community and several other benevolent services.

Our economy is perfect balance of socialism and capitalism with strong democratic fundamentals.

Vinod Johri

New Delhi

Flexi fuel push

This is with reference to the news report ‘Govt may bring flex fuel vehicles on par with EVs’ (November 6).

While Indian cities are struggling to control air pollution, the proposal of introducing more Flexible Fuel Vehicles (FFV) on Indian road is a welcome step. FFVs are designed to run on more than one fuel, usually gasoline blended with either ethanol or methanol fuel stored in the same common tank.

Government can reduce GST on Flex Fuel Vehicles to make them more competitive with Electric Vehicles .

P Victor Selvaraj

Palayamkottai (TN)