Trump’s foreign policy

With reference to the article ‘Trump’s political comeback — a historical take’ (November 8). Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election victory is expected to significantly impact US foreign policy. His ‘America First’ doctrine, which prioritises domestic prosperity and security over international commitments, will likely continue to shape his administration’s foreign policy decisions.

This may lead to increased tensions with countries like China, Iran, and North Korea, as well as changes in US military presence and alliances in the Asia-Pacific region.

Additionally, Trump’s economic policies, including potential tariffs on Chinese imports and sanctions on Iran, may have significant implications for global trade and security dynamics.

Amarjeet Kumar

Hazaribagh, Jharkhand

Climate ‘gaps’

Apropos ‘Bridging the climate finance gaps’ (November 8). Developed countries are supposed to contribute $100 million to developing countries for their climate control projects.

The upcoming climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan must centralise the climate finance issue and activate developed countries to contribute to the $100-billion fund.

With Trump now in the saddle, finding funds for climate mitigation and adaptation will only get more difficult.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Curbing frauds

With reference to the article, ‘Avoiding digital arrest’, the rapid growth of digital payments has opened the doors for scammers as they continue to evolve novel methods to con people.

Cybercriminals are employing new tricks to defraud individuals like fake UPI transaction images, net banking fraud through emails etc. Incidents of fraud must immediately be reported to National Cyber Crime Helpline. Greater awareness through social media is also crucial. A strong and rigorous awareness campaign has to be started by the government so that these scammers do not have a free run.

Bal Govind

Noida

Crop diversification

Apropos the editorial ‘Farm truths’ (November 8). While various factors influence farmers in deciding the cultivation of crops, the government should encourage the consumers to shift their dietary patterns to influence farmers to diversify in farming activities.

Even though the minimum support price is crucial, however, the demand for the agri-produce in the market is crucial to farmers for expanding the area for cultivation of a particular crop.

The risks associated with the frequent climatic changes need to be optimally mitigated to reduce the likely losses of farmers.

Given the comparatively increased use of water, fertilizer and pesticides, a drastic shift from the cultivation of paddy to millets is imperative to hike the nutritional value, besides controlling the indirect impact of emissions of greenhouse gases. So a holistic approach to crop diversification is needed as a mere tinkering of MSPs won’t help.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry (Kerala)