Polluted Delhi

This refers to a wonderful Pocket Cartoon ‘New Delhi Sights’ by Ravikanth ( November 15) which sarcastically offers “sighting of the sun” too, revealing the real inside story of the “air pollution” here.

Sadly air pollution is just a blame game between the BJP-led centre and AAP-led Delhi Govt with no attempt being made to address the problem.

Instead of blaming the Centre, the AAP government must act against the people responsible for this mess. One genuinely wishes that both the centre and Delhi govt urgently ‘rise to the occasion’.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Much needed correction

After reaching a high of 85,836 in September, the Sensex has now been on a downward spiral, indicating correction. The correction is broad-based now.

Chinese measures to prop up the flagging economy, attractive stock valuations compared to the elevated valuations in India, strengthening dollar and policy expectations over the incoming Trump administration, and lacklustre quarter corporate earnings have played a key role in the present market correction.

However, it is quite baffling that the market correction does not seem to have dampened the enthusiasm of domestic retail investors.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

Tech Savvy

This is with reference to “Digital pharma platform” (November 15). In 2024, the healthcare of senior citizens has undergone transformative revolution, thanks to the integration of digital technology.

AI’s role in healthcare become increasingly pivotal, offering solutions that streamline administrative tasks, enhance clinical decision making and improve patient care outcomes for senior citizens.

The convenience and accessibility of mobile technology have significantly reduced the barriers to healthcare access for seniors.

As this revolution continues to evolve, it promises a future where ageing is not just about living longer but living better.

P Sundara Pandian

Virudhunagar (TN)

Inflation worries

Retail inflation has drastically reduced the purchasing power of the middle class, affecting corporate earnings and hurting the growth sentiments. It is also weakening the rupee and is likely to impact the import bill.

October food inflation of 11.87, highest over a year exposes the vulnerabilities of India’s excessive reliance on imports for certain key commodities. The burden is being borne by the middle and lower classes and demands immediate govt intervention. Unseasonal rains has also caused havoc. The need of the hour is to upgrade agricultural infrastructure that includes transportation, Cold storage facilities, and food processing. Production of traditional oilseeds sunflower, rapeseed, mustard should be encouraged.

In addition, non-conventional oil like rice bran, corn oil potential must be explored to reduce dependence on imports.

The way forward is to not just rely on monetary policies to address inflationary pressures but also improving resilience in agricultural products and industries performances.

Vijay Singh Adhikari

Nainital (Uttarakhand)