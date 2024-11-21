Straw benefits

It refers to ‘Paddy straw can be put to good use — why burn it ?’. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has revealed that thermal power plants in the Delhi NCR region release 16 times more air pollutants than stubble burning.

But if stubble can be put to better use then there is no reason why Haryana and Punjab should not implement it.

As mentioned in the article ex-situ management should be tried out. For farmers to use significant part of stubble as animal fodder, they need to be incentivised.

It has to be a systematic approach where multiple uses for paddy straw are tried out.

Bal Govind

Noida

The writing’s on the wall

The news report ‘Unchecked inflation, can undermine the prospects of real economy: RBI report’ (November 21) makes for worrisome reading.

However, it is mystifying to learn that the government’s intention of excluding TOP (tomatoes, onions and potatoes), the three most consumed food items, from the inflation basket, to present a rosy picture.

But this would conceal the real state of the economy.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

Market concerns

In the backdrop of a recent dramatic surge in stock prices of small- and mid-cap companies, which evoked concerns about miscalculation and manipulation in the initial public offerings (IPOs) and trading of SMEs, SEBI issued a consultation paper proposing several changes to the guidelines for listing small and medium enterprises.

Its proposals, such as increasing the minimum application size to raise the entry barrier for investors and increasing the number of investors to 200 from 50 to ensure a bigger investor base and greater liquidity, among others, are the steps in the right direction.

It is hoped these measures from the SEBI usher in greater scrutiny of SMEs IPOs while protecting the interests of ordinary investors and ensuring the integrity of markets.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (TN)

Attrition worries

This refers to the news report ‘Attrition rates in private banks significantly high: RBI (November 21). The Finance Minister has unveiled a performance-linked incentive (PLI scheme) for the senior executives of public sector banks to prevent them from going to private sector in search of greener pastures.

Whereas, the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India J Swaminathan says that the quitting rates in private banks are high. It’s really a paradoxical scenario! The bank managements, one feels, should keep their employees in good humour so that the sector achieves phenomenal growth and safeguard the customers’ interests too.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai