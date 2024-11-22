Nandini goes to Delhi

This refers to ‘Milk wars: Nandini all set to invade Delhi and set up clash with Mother Dairy’ (November 22).

It was interesting to learn that Delhi’s hot favourite Mother Dairy, which is already fighting for shelf space with Amul and a few private brands, is set to face more competition from Nandini, a milk brand owned by Karnataka’s dairy cooperative.

However, it may not turn out to be a ‘cake walk’ for it, untill and unless all its four variants are of some better quality and cost effective too vis-a-vis other brands that are currently being used by the Delhites.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Adani indictment

This refers to ‘US authorities indict Gautam Adani others in $265-million bribery case’ (Nov 22).

It is surprising that the US Federal Court has issued an arrest warrant against the Indian business icon charged in a bribery case in securing funds from US investors.

It is not clear as to how the US Federal Court can convict a foreigner straight away without conducting any investigation or interrogation on the charges framed. All said and done, it is now for the Dani Group to contest.

Adani Group of companies have been in the limelight in the recent past for right or wrong reasons. Involvement of political vendetta can not also be ruled out.

The impacted are retail investors who have lost money on the stock markets.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

The Adani Group has once again grabbed the limelight for wrong reasons as serious charges levelled of bribes wpaid out to Indian govt officials by the conglomerate.

This has turned the spotlight on the ongoing probe by SEBI into US short seller Hindenburg Research allegations of brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the Adani Group.

SEBI must leave no stone unturned to clear the air.

A Supreme Court probe is needed . But, it would not be enough without the cooperation of not only the Centre and States but also between India and the US.

Vijay Singh Adhikari

New Delhi