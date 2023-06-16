Public debt

This refers to ‘CEA defends growth in government’s debt’ (June 16). Let’s be clear about basics. World over, debt is not a bad word, so long as the borrower’s financial status is sound. The so-called developed countries also raise resources using debt instruments.

In a limited way, the Chief Economic Advisor has explained that all is fine with India’s economic growth trajectory and there’s no reason to worry about the rising public debt figures. Still, there are certain areas craving for CEA’s attention. Both Central and State governments are overdependent on the RBI and banks for their market borrowings. This doesn’t allow for healthy growth of the financial market. Time is opportune for recasting the components of statutory liquidity reserve of banks, reducing the share of the dollar in forex reserves, moving to market rates of interest for government borrowings.

MG Warrier

Mumbai

Functioning of Parliament

Apropos ‘Proper conduct, decorum by people’s representative add to prestige of House’ (June 16). The Lok Sabha Speaker has rightly stated that people’s representatives in Parliament/Assembly should conduct themselves in a dignified manner to elevate the prestige of the House. But this should be a two-way process involving both the ruling as well as opposition parties. Unfortunately, both Houses of Parliament haven’t been functioning smoothly lately due to protests by the Opposition and in equal measure to the adamant stand of the ruling party in not allowing discussions on important issues.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad

Curtail disruptions

The parties/legislators responsible for disruptions and non-productive sessions of Parliament should understand that India is a developing country where the timely passing of various laws plays a crucial role in economic growth.

The country cannot afford to sleep over legislation/Bills and thus thwart economic growth. Further, if the various political parties have differences, these should be settled outside Parliament and the sessions should be used for productive work.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Conserving water

This refers to ‘Regulatory initiatives for water conservation’ (June 16). Initiatives in this direction should focus on three vital areas — preservation, conservation and augmentation.

Managing water resources is not an easy task. Adopting conservation techniques could differ from State to State depending on topography, availability of water vis-a-vis usage, etc. In parallel, the run-off surface water during seasonal rains needs to be harvested and stored in lakes and ponds. Water managers must create necessary provision to inject back the rainwater to the earth to augment groundwater.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Campaign approach

Indeed, the BJP has to admit differences in its approach to campaigning and governing various States in India. Trying to impose a unified view of the issues as if these were pertinent across the country betrays a lack of understanding of regional aspirations and histories. The Congress has learnt its lesson well in Karnataka by letting the regional heavyweights take centre-stage. The BJP must let competent and dynamic leaders come out of the looming shadow of its heavyweights.

Anand Srinivasan

Bengaluru