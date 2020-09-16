Letters to the editor dated September 16, 2020

Sense and science

The editorial “Better safe than sorry” (September 16) reflects that it is a surreal fact that economic activities across the globe have shrunk beyond probabilities on account of the intense affliction caused by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, the only way to support survival is unleashing more reforms to accelerate economic activities. It is imperative to live and save lives by strictly adhering to preventive measures.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry, Kerala

This is the time to make people understand the importance of hygiene, increasing immunity by means of eating good and nutritious food and the importance of social distancing during the pandemic and even otherwise. In India, this is the right time to concentrate on traditional medicines and food for leading a healthy lifestyle and discouraging junk food. More than coercive methods the people themselves should gear up for measures which will reduce the infection till a vaccine is found for the this pandemic. These measures will help face any unforeseen catastrophes/diseases.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

It is natural for all of us to be impatient about the vaccine as it has been more than seven months and cases are only increasing by the day with no respite in sight. Having said that it would not be right to bring an incomplete or not cent percent foolproof vaccine into the market for users.

Obviously such kind of research takes its own time with no certain deadlines for it. Scientists and pharmaceutical companies across the world are trying their best to come out with a Covid vaccine at the earliest. In this context, the role of all of us, as a responsible society, is equally critical. We cannot take anything lightly.

Bal Govind

Noida

History is replete with premature announcement of inventions, which proved false upon rigorous scientific scrutiny. With respect to announcements such as ‘Ramar petrol’, it might not have caused any great harm, other than wasting the time of those who witnessed its demonstration. But in the case of a vaccine for a pandemic, there is the risk involved to human lives, which is invaluable. Just as ‘justice hurried is justice buried’, so it is with vaccines and medicines.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

The 5-million mark

The rapid progression of Covid-19 has sent India’s confirmed cases beyond the sombre five-million mark. It is about 1/6th of the total global cases. It means one in every 260 people in India is infected with the virus. The exponential growth is borne out by the fact that it has taken just 11 days for the cases to rise from four million to five million.

The media is busy fighting petty battles in TV studios diverting the focus away from the fight against Covid-19. On its part, the government must ramp up testing and expend more resources on improving public health infrastructure.

G David Milton

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Pro-rich tilt

‘Care must be impartial’ by PT Jyothi Datta (September 16) shows it is true that Indian administration has been more responsive to the woes of the rich and powerful populace — the latter have resources to influence the executive, are politically important as fund providers political supports and have good connections in a section of the media. An extreme case would be the rich getting bail in no time even for committing heinous crimes and the poor languishing in jail for their inability to provide security to get bail.

YG Chouksey

Pune

‘Redefining the essentials?’

This refers to ‘Lok Sabha clears Bill to take out onion, potato from essential commodities list’ ( September 16). How could any democratically elected regime worth its name take such an anti-people decision? Have the potatoes and onions now ceased to be the basic staple food items in respect of the man on street? Let the general masses fend for themselves?

SK Gupta

New Delhi

