Letters to the Editor dated November 28, 2019

This refers to ‘The ‘new normal’ in politics’ (November 27). As the writer pointed out, voters in Maharashtra watched with dismay the events unfolding before them. However, it seems it is indeed the new normal in India. Politics has over the years been dominated by professional politicians, for whom occupying position of power is vital. If inter-party realignment enables this, so be it.

It was believed that things could be better if professionals from other spheres entered politics. Several such ‘non-professional’ politicians who entered Parliament failed to make any big impact, and some withdrew quietly. Are we destined to live in the new normal then?

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Pawar’s game

This refers to ‘Sharad Pawar, an invincible force in Maharashtra’s politics’ (November 27). It goes without saying that Sharad Pawar still remains a formidable political force, not only in Maharashtra but at the national political arena too. Moreover, he alone fought the BJP’s massive election machinery during the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections and even stunned most political pundits by his outstanding performance.

While the BJP leadership quite tactfully tried to steal the show from the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine by engineering a split in the NCP camp, it was completely outwitted by Sharad Pawar, who not only kept his trump card close but also played it in the manner befitting the occasion. However, notwithstanding these unexpected developments, all may still not be well for the ‘Aghadi’, owing to their ideological differences.

Mind you, their political journey ahead may not be as smooth as its is presently being made out to be. A case in example could be the Congress-JD(S)’s post-poll alliance in Karnataka.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

Mudra loans

With reference to ‘Mudra loans under RBI scrutiny’ (November 27). It is important to highlight the growing NPAs under the PM’s ambitious Mudra scheme. As per reports, the NPAs of loans under the scheme rose from ₹9,770 crore to ₹16,481 crore between March 2018 and March 2019, ie, an increase of 69 per cent.

The 2017-18 annual report of Mudra seems to be complacent, stating that while gross NPA across all sectors in India crossed 10 per cent, NPAs under the Mudra scheme were only 5.38 per cent. Considering that the scheme was launched just over four years ago, the rising NPAs are alarming and must be tackled in right earnest. Being the government’s flagship and populist programme, the quality of lending should be under constant monitoring.

Navin Bhatia

Jaipur

Transgender rights

The Rajya Sabha on Constitution Day passed The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. But more is required for the welfare of this group. It is indeed an irony of the system that just 22 transgenders applied for under-graduate courses across thee universities in Delhi.

The Union government should constitute National Transgender Commission. Unrestricted admission of transgenders to any educational institution (private or public) should be made compulsory without reserved quota. Criminal action should be taken against those parents who may disown transgender children. Nothing can improve till effective measures are taken to integrate this gropu into the mainstream society.

Transgenders should not only be given priority and reservation in government jobs, but private institutions should also be encouraged employ them to by providing special subsidy on wages paid. Likewise, seats should be reserved for in legislature fro transgender people.

Madhu Agrawal

Delhi

Manufacturing boost

After being shut for more than half a decade, Nokia’s Chennai plant is likely to resume operations soon, after been bought by Finland-based Salcomp — the world’s largest maker of mobile phone chargers and a key supplier for Apple. Reports suggest that this will bring direct employment to 10,000 people and indirect employment to 50,000 people. India can use this boost to introduce favourable regime and become a big centre for mobile manufacturing.

M Qasmi Nadwi

Ganeshpur

