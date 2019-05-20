With reference to ‘Rebooting banking’ (May 20), the primary agenda for the new government on critical banking reforms is a timely palliative to cure the deteriorating standards and to rebuild the confidence of depositors and stakeholders. While there is a need to upkeep credit appraisal, risk management, and internal control measures in banking, it would be equally important that the reforms are not infected by policy paralysis, and regulatory and political interference at every stage. The Rajan report categorically attributed the reasons for the present muddle to the talent deficit in public sector banks and the weak credit assessment followed by over-confidant bankers who were relying much on outsourced agencies for due diligence, instead of building up their core team. It is incumbent on the new government to implement strict measures from the staff accountability, management and regulatory perspectives and ensure the sustainable growth of banking

Sitaram Popuri

Bengaluru

NDA on a roll

With reference to ‘Exit polls see Modi march, Rahul retreat’ (May 20), it goes without saying that most exit polls expecting yet another term for the NDA and a big defeat for the UPA right did not come a big surprise. However, it was rather unfortunate that West Bengal once again indulged in poll-related violence though, at the same time, it retained the No. 1 position in the context of vote percentage.

Interestingly, the BJP’s claim of ‘abki bar, 300 par’ (this time it’s over 300)' was echoed by a number of pollsters, with the Congress-led UPA trailing by 100-200 seats and the non-aligned parties, or ‘third front’, projected to win between 69 and 138 seats.

In any case, the entire NDA must be grateful to PM Narendra Modi for single-handedly taking on the nation’s so-called ‘secular forces’ who are overly keen on dislodging him and his government. Significantly, all that the power-hungry opposition leaders had ‘strategically’ proposed, NaMo seems to have wisely and astutely disposed.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

Exit polls

In the face of the “secular” parties raising doubts about the reliability of the exit polls of 2019, it will be a worthwhile exercise to undertake a comparison of results of similar polls published before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the statistics of the actual outcome five years ago.

Arun Malankar

Mumbai

Garment exports

This is with reference to ‘Creating jobs through garment exports’ (May 20). The garment industry has the potential to create a large number of jobs. Training should be imparted to young girls and boys in designing/stitching, machine work, etc. This training could be especially imparted to school drop-outs and people from tribal areas. The trainees should be provided with modern sewing machines that are easy to operate. More colleges and institutes for fashion-designing should be started and the government should give these institutes all possible help and guidance.

If the government can help in providing good markets, both national and international, for our garment/handloom sectors, the industry will get a big boost. The artisans should be encouraged to sell their products online by educating them about internet, e-commerce companies and other modern means of selling. NGOs can be entrusted with this job. Once a good market is created, the artisans need not depend on middlemen and can directly sell their wares, thus increasing their profit margins. Encouraging traditional garments/handlooms will also give a boost to this industry.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Erratum

In the story, ‘After RBI diktat to NBFCs, Fullerton appoints Chief Risk Officer’ (May 18), it was erroneously reported that Fullerton appointed a Chief Risk Officer subsequent to an RBI directive to NBFCs. Fullerton, in fact, made the appointment well before the order was issued. In the same article, it was also incorrectly mentioned that L&T Finance will have to appoint a CRO. The company already has a CRO. The errors are regretted.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Send your letters by email to [email protected] or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.