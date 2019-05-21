This refers to ‘Reduce the focus on inflation expectations’ (May 21). It is true that in the last three to four years inflation control has become the dominant theme of our monetary policy. The attention given to the stability of inflation shapes the monetary policy. It is hardly ever thought that inflation results from the two important factors of consumption and production. Consumption is controlled by varying factors like income levels, social events like marriages, festivals, etc. The production exercise is controlled by economic factors like investments in important projects. So investment should not be controlled by consumption alone.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Economic challenges

The refers to ‘Economic challenges galore for the new government’(May 21). The widening fiscal, trade, and current account deficits and the expanding income inequality are pulling back the growth of the economy. The cash inflows of the government need to grow fast to fund the budget deficits as well as to finance the execution of the commitments given in the election manifesto of the would-be government. The direct and indirect taxation laws need to be tweaked to widen the tax base to include more taxpayers. In spite of the existing checks and balances revenue leakages are ample because of evasion and wilful wrong reporting of incomes.

The export sector’s performance has been dismal, leading to increasing trade deficits. Incentivising the sector to make the export business globally competitive is essential.

The rising import of gold is severely impacting the trade and current account deficits. The import of gold must be curbed to save the outflow of foreign exchange and to stabilise the value of the domestic currency. The liquidity crisis facing non-banking financial companies is affecting credit flow to large sections of consumers. Audit and inspection of the banking and shadow banking sectors need to be more purposeful and accountable to bring forth the factual position.

VSK Pillai

Kottayam

Telecom woes

This refers to the editorial ‘Priority call’ (May 21). This government has leveraged the telecom revolution more for revenue and less for its potential to usher in rapid digital transformation. A spiked up spectrum-fee regime weakened the players, limiting competitive investment in newer technologies and possibilities.

The telcos are reeling under debt to cope with the accelerated throughput, reliability and speed demanded by the new digital initiatives.

The regulators and the government have their plates full given that the nation swears by e-commerce, e-banking and other enabling digital platforms for business and governance. Demands on communications will keep rising.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai

Agenda for new govt

This refers to ‘Harsh realities await the new government’ (May 21). The exit polls are unanimous in their prediction that the NDA government is coming back to power. These may or may not be completely right, but what is certain is the trend.

What we need to understand is that State and Parliament elections are two completely different ball games. Irrespective of whether the Congress has regained power in the Hindi heartland of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, there were indications that in the general elections voters would back Modi.

It would be foolish to pinpoint a single issue on which this election has been fought — it ranged from nationalism and Hindutva to farmers’ issues and unemployment. But yes, whosoever assumes office will have to hit the ground running from day one as farmers’ issues and unemployment need to be addressed on a war-footing.

Bal Govind

Noida

Erratum

With respect to ‘Aarti Industries: Eyes on result, bonus meet’ under the What to Watch column (BusinessLine, May 21), we would like to clarify that this is not Aarti Industries’ maiden bonus. The company had earlier declared a 2:1 bonus issue in 2005. The error is regretted.

