Assistance to private sector

This refers to ‘Private sector must build on govt initiatives’ (June 17). Private entities are already involved in various manufacturing activities and the government does provide assistance by way of technology, rebates even purchase of items manufactured by the private sector. But what is needed is framing a clear and comprehensive policy regarding the sectors wherein government assistance will be extended and the quantum of assistance in terms of finance, consumption, technology, etc. There is still scope for expanding the areas of assistance.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Protecting doctors, patients

This refers to ‘Protect the doctor, and patient’ (June 17). It is a pity that in India doctors are treated shabbily by the government with low pay/perks and poor facilities. No wonder, qualified doctors are leaving India in search of better prospects. It is estimated that nearly 3.5 lakh Indian doctors are settled in the US. What a brain drain? The main reason for this is the pathetic working conditions in India and assault on doctors. No wonder the doctors in Kolkata have resorted to strike, crippling medical services in the process. If we want our doctors to stay, especially those serving in government hospitals and treating poor patients, they should be good salaries and other facilities. The government should immediately adhere to the legitimate demands of the doctors and advise them to call off the strike.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Collaborative effort

It is an open secret that delivery on government schemes and removal of middlemen have played a significant role in the Modi government’s massive win in the 2019 elections. But having said that there are serious issues like unemployment, sluggish manufacturing sector and lack of willingness of Indian Inc to undertake capital expenditure. Yes, land and labour reform will pave way for the same along with lowering interest rates by lenders. But ultimately it has to be a collaborative effort of both the government and the private sector. India Inc must take the cue from the fact that the government is making efforts on the ground to improve the overall business environment. .

Bal Govind

Noida

Exporting water?

India’s agriculture exports continue to contribute substantially to our external trade and economy. But one also needs to consider the other impacts of these exports. For example, crops such as sugar, rice and cotton are water intensive. These can consume about 3,000 litres per kilogram of output depending on the variety and local conditions. Therefore, when we export one kilogram of rice, we also send out about 3000 litres of our precious water to another country. In times of severe water stress such as now, when millions do not have safe drinking water, this impact is serious. While there are no easy solutions, should we limit the cultivation of water-intensive crops to well-irrigated lands and restrict exports? Can we export fruits and vegetables instead? Else, we run the risk of permanently destroying our groundwater resources.

V Vijaykumar

Pune

Encephalitis deaths

It would seem that India is not a country for poor children. The outbreak of encephalitis has claimed the lives of as many as 83 children in the one to seven age group in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

It is a human tragedy linked to food security and healthcare systems. It would be a betrayal of humanity if we ignore the child deaths or develop a sort of mental resistance to them or accept them as a normal state of affairs in our country.

Clearly, the victims were undernourished infant children from impecunious families.

It is not sufficiently appreciated that chronic malnutrition and abysmal healthcare make young children especially vulnerable. Politicians promise much in food security and healthcare, but deliver little. If we are truly patriotic, we cannot wait to provide our underfed, anaemic children the required daily calorie-intake.

G David Milton

Maruthancode, TN

