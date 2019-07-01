A welcome move

With reference to ‘Fund transfer via RTGS, NEFT set to get cheaper from Monday’ (July 1), all the ‘stakeholders’ must be very happy with the RBI’s move. But, curiously enough, it would still depend on our banks to pass on the benefits to their ‘valued’ customers.

As is well known, the real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system is meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers, while the national electronic funds transfer (NEFT) system is used for fund transfers of up to ₹2 lakh, which largely caters to all such needs of the corporate and other affluent segments of the society in our country.

But, as regards the RBI having constituted a high-level committee to examine ATM charges and fees by banks, one fails to see any valid grounds for the same more so when these banks have miserably failed to prevent the growing incidents of the ATM frauds. More importantly, several of them usually remain ‘cashless’ for much longer period notwithstanding the fact that the RBI directives mandate their proper ‘replenshment’ within three hours as the bank officials are aware of their actual cash position on some real time basis.

Also most banks have considerably reduced the number of their ATMs even in urban and semi-urban areas. So, why seek any ‘enhancement’ of charges? In fact, the underlying message here could be: First deserve than desire.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

Implement NITI Aayog Plan

The NITI Aayog’s plan of making mandatory sale of Electrical Vehicles will helpsave about ₹4 lakh crore in the crude oil import bill. This move will also help reduce air and noise pollution. The NITI Aayog’s plan also helps the battery manufacturing in large scale which would generate about 10 to 12 1akh direct and indirect jobs. The plan will also attract investors, since it has proposed complete tax exemption on the capital expenditure during the first year. Therefore the plan should be implemented as soon as possible.

Vijaykumar HK

Raichur

Saving water

The water situation is gradually turning from bad to worse across the country. Water is central to public administration without which the all economic activities will come to a grinding halt.

A good monsoon no doubt is very necessary for our survival but at the same time the country should avoid excessive dependence on it by devising suitable means like the rain water harvesting, and interlinking of rivers. Thanks to global warming going ahead monsoon will be more erratic and irregular. It is heartening that the government is getting serious about managing water which has been accorded the highest priority in governance.

The setting up of Jal Shakti, an exclusive Ministry now to deal with water issues, is a step in the direction. That will ensure coordinated approach of various water bodies operating across the country at different levels without any overlapping. A well defined responsibility and accountability is necessary to go about with absolute clarity in thoughts and actions.

Right assessment of water storage and its availability and quantum required at every possible level should be carried out meticulously and periodically. Not a drop of rain water should be allowed to run into waste and drain and regular upkeep of reservoirs including desilting should be paid utmost attention to. Erring officials and individuals should be given stringent punishments and developing zero tolerance towards wastage is the absolute need of the hour.

Srinivasan Umashankar

Nagpur

With reference ‘In first Mann Ki Baat post election, Modi stresses on water conservation’, if we don’t take a cue from what is happening in Chennai then we will have to blame none other than ourselves. Like Swatch Bharat, polio eradication, rural electrification, the government will have to take this issue on a war footing.

Water conservation must be taken up on a massive scale and recycling sewage water, rain water harvesting need to be implemented in letter and spirit every where in our country and all those who help in this cause should be incentivized.

Bal Govind

Noida

