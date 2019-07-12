Debacle at Manchester

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
With reference to 'Heartbreak at Manchester' (HBL, July 12), it goes without saying that the crashing down of India’s World Cup dream in Old Trafford, Manchester, may largely be attributed to the Team India itself.
What else could explain its highly dismal and soggy performance, evidently devoid of any need-based game-plan even on a difficult pitch and overcast weather conditions?
It seemed all over with the score, at one stage, reading 92 for six. However, it’s a different matter that Dhoni and Jadeja tried their best to hold the fort, but perhaps it was not India's day. While this report rightly states that ‘Kohli’s men fought hard and that’s something to cherish’, the fact still remains that some heads must roll from the India’s playing eleven.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula, Haryana
Láffaire IndiGo
This refers to ‘A failure of mediation’ (July 12). With as much as 50 per cent market share in the aviation sector where profitability is as rare as north pole meeting south pole and its competitors not having the best of times, boardroom fights is the last thing one would expected at IndiGo Airlines Rather, the management should have helped the airline consolidate its position further, especially after the Jet Airways fiasco.
Indeed it raises more than a few eyebrows when after being at the helm for as many as 13 years, Gangwal raises corporate governance issues. So there seems to be more to it than meets the eye.
Hopefully, better sense would prevail and for the sake of investors and customers both Bhatia and Gangwal will bury the hatchet soon.
Bal Govind
Noida
Easing the lives of seniors
It is heartening to know that initiatives are being taken to ease the lives of senior citizens. They have been segregated into the 60-70 and 70-80 age-groups, depending on their health and capability of handling their daily chores. This segmentation is quite important when it comes to funds and health-related issues. One pain point is the life certificate which senior citizens, who are pensioners, have to submit to their banks on a yearly basis. It would be in the fitness of things if this facility is provided to them in a simple and easy-to-access manner.
NK Bakshi
Vadodara
Contemplate strategy
This is with reference to ‘Groundwater level declined across the country over the last decade’ (July 12). With the monsoon playing truant year-over-year and most cities facing rising population and congestion, the government must get down to the business of finding a long-term remedy for the water crisis soon, failing which the problem may go out of hand.
Rajiv Magal
Sakaleshpur, Karnataka
Stressed assets
This refers to the news item ‘Essar Steel: Miffed by NCLAT order, lenders may seek IBC amendment’ (July 12). At a time when the banking sector is under severe stress on account of the elevated level of dud assets, it is imperative to strengthen the supporting legal system to speed up the resolution and recovery of the bad loans.
The sluggish progress in the resolution of the stressed assets is affecting the lending capacity of the lenders and more particularly that of state-owned banks and that necessitates the need for capital infusion. Any supportive decision of the tribunals and appellate authorities will enable the lenders to have priority over the operational creditors and, accordingly, it will ensure maximum recovery to the lenders.
The capacity of the NCLT and NCLAT need to be enhanced to cut down the pendency of the cases. The lenders are sacrificing a lot while resolving the cases filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The deep haircut is a drain on the net worth of banks and it is pushing the government to infuse capital into public sector banks.
The government must look to amend the IBC to speed up the resolution of the cases within the stipulated timeline. Dragging the cases to courts will only delay the settlement of the cases further and affect credit expansion and overall growth of the economy.
VSK Pillai
Kottayam
