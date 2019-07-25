Driving blues

With reference to ‘Can we change the way we drive?’(July 25), one agrees with the author’s view that India’s roads won’t become less dangerous just because the law has changed. A large number of fake/paid driving licence holders duly supplemented by a whole lot of ‘disinterested’ traffic cops further complicate the situation.

Notwithstanding Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s second attempt to revisit the extant ‘out of sync’ Motor Vehicles Act and even successfully securing the Lok Sabha’s nod for the recently introduced Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill, it may perhaps be too optimistic to assume that it will have a smoothly sailing in the Rajya Sabha this time. Moreover, the continued reluctance on the part of various State governments to honestly implement the provisions of this Act may serve as a big roadblock in achieving the stated objectives. However, it must be pointed out that while the proposed sharp hike in the fines for some of the routine (yet dangerous) violations may possibly prove to be a deterrent, the fact remains that one can always get away after greasing the palms of the large number of ‘on duty’ greedy cops. Time there’s an effective mechanism to rein in this practice.

Vinayak G

Panchkula

Obey traffic rules

The problem with Indians is their attitude — they want to enjoy luxuries but with the typical Indian indiscipline. Everybody wants to travel in a car/bike, but neither are traffic rules properly enforced nor strictly followed, while the roads are perennially ridden with potholes. Not wearing helmets, speeding cars hitting cyclists, riding triplets on two-wheelers, jumping traffic signals, etc., are common sights, imperilling the lives of the offenders as well as that of others. As things stand today, fines serve as an effective deterrent to all such violations.

Talking of airbags, which the government recently made mandatory, one cannot but recall the pioneering efforts of the internationally renowned American lawyer turned consumer activist Ralph Nader, who for the first time in the automobile industry got airbags and similar safeguards against accidents such as seat belts, shatter-proof wind-shields and padded dashboards to be made compulsory in American cars, that subsequently went on save scores of lives. The US Congress passed the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act of 1966 based on Ralph’s seminal 1965 book Unsafe at Any Speed, which exposed how car-makers were sacrificing occupant safety for the sake of looks and profits.

We may find traffic rules irksome, but they save our lives, whether we follow them dutifully or perfunctorily.

CV Krishna Manoj

Hyderabad

IndiGo imbroglio

Apropos the news item ‘End of IndiGo spat? Bhatia, Gangwal reach a truce of sorts’ (July 25). It is gratifying to note that the management has apparently taken the initiative to patch up but unless the company evolves and follows a sound policy on related-party transactions, the issue cannot be deemed as resolved. Many activities of airlines are outsourced to service providers/suppliers including promoter outfits and often this becomes a channel for diversion of funds. Starting from NEPC in the 1990s , many airlines like Air Deccan, Sahara, Paramount, Damania, Kingfisher and Jet have all closed down and in almost all the cases the lenders lost a lot of money. History should not be allowed to repeat and the lenders should review the situation thoroughly and take immediate steps to safeguard their interests if there are disturbing signals.

M Raghuraman

Mumbai

Auto sector woes

This report on ‘auto slump’ and consequent loss of 8-10 lakh jobs in the sector is a serious matter (July 25). The situation calls for immediate attention of the government in order to save the industry from a huge fall and the consequent serious impact on employment and the economy. An expert panel needs to be appointed to study the prevailing condition in the entire sector and the reasons for the present situation and steps required to save the industry.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

