Welfare of savers

This refers to ‘The real interest rate conundrum’ (July 29). Policymakers don’t seem to care much about the welfare of the savers. The overall household savings rate has declined over the past few years. Repo rate cannot be a benchmark for deposit and loan rates. The repo rate is applicable only for overnight borrowing against securities by banks from the RBI and banks cannot lend out of temporary borrowings from the RBI. Savers should be compensated well, which only can encourage savings.

In the long run, if the savings rate comes down, it will affect borrowers also. Moreover, when borrowers can pass on the cost of their borrowing to consumers, why must policymakers take care of only borrowers to the detriment of depositors?

S Kalyanasundaram

E-mail

Successful return

With reference to 'Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa wins trust vote' (July 29), such an outcome was a foregone conclusion since the numbers game visibly favoured the Yediyurappa led three-day-old BJP government after the disqualification of 17 MLAs by the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. No wonder then that the Congress and JD(S) did not press for division on the one-line motion moved by him on Monday.

But, the fact that the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar also announced his resignation should have made things much easier for the BJP as it had already made up its mind to move a 'No Confidence Motion' against him should he decide to continue in that capacity.

In any case, the BJP should now behave more responsibly and rule over this key southern State with due diligence for some obvious reasons. Moreover, it may have to 'freshly' taste the political waters in case the apex court also upholds the disqualification of 17 MLAs, who will have to seek the 're-election' in such an eventuality.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana

No right to information

The clear inference is that with the power to fix the tenure, status and salary of information commissioners both at the Centre and in the States vested in the Union government, the latter can control the former and influence their decisions. By limiting the freedom and autonomy of information commissioners, the amendments undermine the Act and deprive people of a powerful tool for empowerment. Activists lament that the RTI Act is now as good as dead with the independence of information commissioners lost. While ‘constitutional authorities’ and ‘statutory functionaries’ do not have to see if their decisions are to the liking of the government or not, the ‘information commissioners-cum-government servants’ do not have such a ‘luxury’. Information commissioners will now think twice before sharing information inconvenient to powerful interests and the government. Bringing about the amendments, of course using its parliamentary majority, was the government’s way of winning the subservience of information commissioners and keeping the citizens in the dark about electoral funding, non-performing assets, and inaccuracies in electoral affidavits, spectrum allotments and defence deals. The contentious amendments dilute the common citizens’ right to information and erode ‘transparency’ and ‘accountability’, two basic requirements of a democratic set-up.

G David Milton

Maruthancode, TN

A tall leader

In the passing away of S Jaipal Reddy, the country has lost one of its tallest leaders.

Despite being physically challenged from childhood, he rode to rare heights to amaze our countrymen with his oratorical skills and political acumen. His speeches, full of practical wisdom, were liked by his followers as well as critics.

It is an example that people with conviction and courage can achieve anything they desire and deliver results. The case of formation of Telangana state is an example.

He is one of those in the league of late Madhu Dandavate. His life must be documented and included in the curriculum for students. May his soul rest in peace and guide our future generations of politicians.

KC Varghese

Manimala, Kerala

