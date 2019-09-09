She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
This refers to ‘Banks must gear up for disruption’ (September 9). The fear of fall in usage of banking services as visualised in the article does not seem justified at least in the near term. However, banks need to scale up and create new methods for utilising their services. For commercial and manufacturing sectors, banking services are still vital. For the society as a whole too, the requirements of banking services are likely to increase in tandem with the rise in financial status of the people.
TR Anandan
Coimbatore
Economic downturn
Apropos the editorial ‘Economy in doldrums' (September 9), demonetisation alone shouldn’t be adjudged the spoiler, rather, it is the accumulation of huge NPAs over the years by public sector banks and poor foresight by certain industrial sectors that have worsened the situation. Any policy change like GST comes with initial hiccups, but will deliver in the long term. For reviving the economy from its current slump, undoubtedly credit creation alone won’t do. Nowadays, consumers spend prudently; they want value for money. India’s, it appears, is only a temporary slowdown, and not stagnation as is evident in other countries
Hanseswar Ghosh
Gurugram, Haryana
Litmus test for raters
This refers to ‘Ratings review’ (September 9). The criticality of rating agencies cannot be overemphasised. It is one of the most main cogs of the financial sector and it becomes all the more important during an economic slowdown when lenders are wary of lending. All those companies which have cash-flow or financial-management issues would like their ratings not to be downgraded. But this is the time for the raters to do their job as diligently as possible. Window dressing or creative accounting becomes routine in times like these.
Bal Govind
Noida
A legal luminary
An erudite lawyer who strode like a colossus and always held in high esteem by the legal fraternity for his sharp, incisive and bold arguments, Ram Jethamalani has left an indelible mark in the annals of the legal profession. His death marks the end of an illustrious legal career spanning several decades with lessons of greater value to the budding lawyers of the country. At the age of 17, he became a law graduate and since then there was no looking back. He was more than a fiery litigator. He wore different hats, ranging from member of parliament to union minister, but never failed to leave his unique footprint by speaking his mind with unflinching courage.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, TN
Frauds at PSBs
Apropos ‘18 PSBs hit by 2,480 cases of fraud of ₹32,000 cr in Q1: RTI’ (September 9), it goes without saying that such a worrisome development (during the first quarter of this fiscal itself), must truly serve as a wake-up call for the RBI and the Centre alike. However, it was quite disturbing to learn that the country’s largest lender State Bank of India notched the ‘top’ slot with 38 per cent share with the detection of as many as 1,197 cases of cheating.
However, the moot question that obviously arises is: By whom and at what stage were these massive frauds actually detected? If the RBI unearthed the same, it may be fine. But if other investigative agencies like the CBI and the ED played a vital role, it must certainly ring some alarm bells in the RBI as also in North Block.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula, Haryana
Realistic rating
With reference to the editorial ‘Ratings review’ (September 9 ), a total revamp is proposed in redefining the scope and expectations from the credit rating business. The failure of rating rationales was exposed, especially after the IL&FS fiasco. In a real economic slowdown scenario, if CRAs resort to fair due-diligence and analysis and portray their reports on a realistic basis, the volume of probable defaulting companies would increase by leaps and bounds much to the embarrassment of banks.
Sitaram Popuri
Bengaluru
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to [email protected] or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...