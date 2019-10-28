Letters to the editor dated October 28, 2019

Keep the pressure on IS

The killing of Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by US forces in Syria, announced by US President Donald Trump, has dealt a big blow to one of world’s deadliest terror groups.

But it would be premature to conclude that the death of IS leader had signalled its end. Recent attacks in Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Libya by the IS and its sympathisers remind the world the capabilities of its sympathisers and cadres to unleash mayhem on the ground.

Given the fact that the IS has repeatedly reconstituted itself after several of its leaders were killed in the past and its transition from a centralised command structure to more a diffused model one cannot but conclude that the international community cannot lower its guard.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

A thoughtful gesture

It refers to welcome courtesy shown by Prime Minister by remembering former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in his Man-ki-Baat address to the nation on October 27, 2019, on her death-anniversary falling on October 31, despite bitter political rivalry between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Even the then Opposition leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee termed the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as Durga, on her leading the nation to a memorable victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The Opposition should also acknowledge the good work done by the present government, especially in the areas of foreign affairs and defence.

It is time to restore the old tradition of having political cordiality rather than bitterness.

Madhu Agrawal

New Delhi

Scary deal?

With uncertainty clouding Brexit, an early election is less than likely to render a stable government with improved prospects of negotiating a favourable deal, especially when evidence doesn’t favour a single-party majority or a stable coalition.

Unfulfilled promises by leaders, time and again, and delay in implementation of the referendum’s outcome, have lowered public confidence.

Divisiveness and breached-deadlines continue to be the new norm, even as aggressive reshuffle of the cabinet and attempted suspension of Parliament have failed to expedite the proceedings.

A delayed Brexit will have severe repercussions on the economy, as risks of uncontrolled inflation and limited market-access are imminent.

The embarrassment prevails not only because the key socio-economic objective is known for over three years and all possible outcomes ranging from a No-deal Brexit and Delayed-Brexit to a Second-Referendum or even a Remain are still on the table.

The political instability on account of multiple push-backs and failed attempts to build consensus on a viable deal, have led to rising uncertainty and public anxiety.

The authorities ought to collaborate and close the chapter for good, in order to concentrate on larger issues and prioritise public welfare.

Institutional investors and market-participants are reluctant to explore new avenues, as valuations are on the decline and the real-estate market is in a phase of price-correction.

It is the absence of crystal clear exit terms which has caused such complications.

Girish Lalwani

New Delhi

Assembly elections

The results of the recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana signify that even major national parties have to battle hard against regional parties to gain a foothold in States. Of late, there seems to be a trend of regional parties making surprise comebacks in Assembly polls.

For popular national parties, obtaining a clear majority is becoming a challenge. The voters on the other hand look forward to seeing the government machinery get back on its toes at the earliest.

The leading national parties thus need to have a strong framework aided by achievable manifesto at the regional level. They should extensively focus on voters and then form a post-poll strategy at the earliest to help ensure better governance.

Varun Dambal

Bengaluru

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Send your letters by email to [email protected] or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.