Letters to the editor dated November 2, 2019

Aam aadmi’s savings

This refers to ‘Small savings schemes need a makeover’ (November 1). It is timely and relevant. There are beneficial and tailor-made schemes for the aam aadmi which could be tweaked periodically to suit their needs. Artificial intelligence could be used to collect information like how many potters, fishing communities, construction workers and coal miners have taken loans under entitled schemes and every effort should be made to reach those who are lagging behind.

The Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana could be recommended and clubbed with Jan Dhan accounts when coal miners open their bank accounts. We also need awareness programmes to help explain small bank-related and loan-related confusions and clarifications. Inculcating saving habits with uplifting schemes and post office saving schemes for these communities will improve their lot. It is imperative NGOs who handle these special segments also be updated at regular intervals on these schemes. Workshops by bankers in these areas would strengthen the process further.

NK Bakshi

Vadodara

Post office accounts

Apropos ‘Small savings schemes need a makeover’ (November 1). The article provides useful suggestions for revamping small savings schemes of post offices. The Department of Posts is already working on integrating crores of post office savings bank accounts with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). This needs to be further strengthened, as it would enable the synergies between the two to benefit post office account-holders by giving them access to digital modes of payment and remittance through IMPS, UPI, NEFT, RTGS, etc. Further, post office savings accounts can complement IPPB accounts by becoming a sweep-out destination for accounts with balances above ₹1 lakh at the end of the day.

Navin Bhatia

Jaipur

Ground situation

This refers to ‘Theatre of the absurd in Kashmir’(November 1). While a delegation of 23 European Union MPs visited the Kashmir Valley came the news of five non-Kashmiri labourers being killed by terrorists. This was the fifth such attack in the last 15 days and terrorists are consciously targeting migrant workers with the idea of disrupting the Valley’s economy, as that is the only way they can succeed in their mission. Coming to the EU MP’s visit, it is a meaningless exercise. Until and unless the situation on the ground improves, there is not point having these delegations visit; it will not serve any purpose.

Once normalcy returns, the government would not need to stage-manage anything. As the State has now been bifurcated, the Central government must ensure that it encourages all communication channels to engage with locals and gradually release all detained political leaders and allow them to meet locals and engage in their routine work. Bringing normalcy to the Valley post abrogation of Article 370 requires a multi-pronged but careful approach.

Bal Govind

Noida

UK elections

As a nation which is deeply divided over Brexit, it is unclear whether fresh polls on December 12 would help Britain to end the uncertainty surrounding its exit from the European Union. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson is extremely determined to ensure his country’s exit within the new extended deadline of January 2020, his opponent Jeremy Corbyn vows to have a second referendum on Brexit. With pollsters predicting a closer contest in what could be called as country’s first Christmas general election since 1923, both the ruling Conservatives and the Labour Party have hit the campaign trail with starkly different visions for the country.

Given the repercussions arising out of prolonged logjam over Brexit on its economy, Britain and its people have the onus to break the deadlock over Brexit with their decisive mandate.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN