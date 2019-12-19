LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Merc’s 2020 GLC: facelifted outside, refreshed inside
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
Trump impeachment
The impeachment of US President Donald Trump has now become a fait accompli after a long period of political wrangling over the issue. The Democrat-majority House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment pertaining to abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The maverick President has now joined the club of impeached Presidents as its third member in US’ 231-year constitutional history.
It was crystal clear that the holder of the ‘highest and most scared office’ in the US elevated his personal interest above American interest. Still, interestingly, the GOP has compared the impeachment to crucifixion, Pearl Harbour attack and Salem Witch Trials demonstrating the level of sycophancy and servility in US politics (and providing comic relief as well). Trump is a ‘race-baiting, white supremacist’ and his impeachment looked like a bully getting a bloody nose.
Despite the impeachment, Trump is likely to escape removal from office as the Republican-majority Senate is unlikely to find or pronounce him guilty. The kind of politician that he is, Trump conducts himself as if the impeachment does not matter politically, but the infamy associated with impeachment is sure to cast a shadow on his re-election campaign. It is certainly a millstone around his neck. The impeachment is a salutary lesson to a leader who brags that ‘I can and will do whatever I want to’ that no one is above the law.
G David Milton
Maruthancode, TN
Transparent balance sheet
This refers to ‘Balance sheet credibility must be restored’ (December 19). Both domestic and foreign investors invest in Indian companies on basis of the numbers published in annual reports. And if they get lost in a maze of information, then just imagine the plight of retail investors. Indeed, the CFO has become a power centre and a multi-tasker. But this has its own limitations as some of the work gets compromised in the process. It is the responsibility of the CFO to not only highlight accounting flaws but also maintain high standards of book-keeping. If sincerity, integrity and honesty are intact there is no reason why shareholders cannot have a clear and transparent picture of a company’s accounts.
Bal Govind
Noida
Tech training
This is with reference to ‘Govt sanctions ₹436 crore to train professionals in IoT, AI and blockchain’ (December 19). This is a good idea and will propel the talent to be ready for the technology that is impacting all sectors. There are many players in the ecosystem that need to come together for maximum impact of this initiative. Existing online learning platforms such as Coursera, edx, Harvardx and MITx offer excellent content in a variety of technology areas. The government, instead of developing content, can focus on partnering with existing platforms to make these courses available at a subsidised rate to deserving professionals. Also, almost all the platforms have the option to audit the course for free and the same should be made available as part of platform partnerships.
While online learning may remain the preferred mode of training, experts can be invited to give sessions on these topics. This will enable professionals to build networks and find mentors for an industry that is changing by the day.
Neeti Gupta
Bengaluru
Centres of disruption
Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia University in Delhi and Alighar Muslim University and Maulana Azad National University in Hyderabad have become breeding grounds for activists who work against India’s interests. The government provides them huge funds, and some of the subjects taught in these universities have absolutely no use and, in fact, they promote disaffection and disruption.
It appears that most of these activists are M.Phil and PhD students who receive stipends upwards of ₹40,000 a month, stay in the university hostels at subsidised rates, and engage in ‘research’ work for up to 10 years.
The government would do well to appoint a commission to study the academic and other activities at these universities.
TH Chowdary
Hyderabad
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...