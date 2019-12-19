LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Trump impeachment

The impeachment of US President Donald Trump has now become a fait accompli after a long period of political wrangling over the issue. The Democrat-majority House of Representatives passed two articles of impeachment pertaining to abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The maverick President has now joined the club of impeached Presidents as its third member in US’ 231-year constitutional history.

It was crystal clear that the holder of the ‘highest and most scared office’ in the US elevated his personal interest above American interest. Still, interestingly, the GOP has compared the impeachment to crucifixion, Pearl Harbour attack and Salem Witch Trials demonstrating the level of sycophancy and servility in US politics (and providing comic relief as well). Trump is a ‘race-baiting, white supremacist’ and his impeachment looked like a bully getting a bloody nose.

Despite the impeachment, Trump is likely to escape removal from office as the Republican-majority Senate is unlikely to find or pronounce him guilty. The kind of politician that he is, Trump conducts himself as if the impeachment does not matter politically, but the infamy associated with impeachment is sure to cast a shadow on his re-election campaign. It is certainly a millstone around his neck. The impeachment is a salutary lesson to a leader who brags that ‘I can and will do whatever I want to’ that no one is above the law.

G David Milton

Maruthancode, TN

Transparent balance sheet

This refers to ‘Balance sheet credibility must be restored’ (December 19). Both domestic and foreign investors invest in Indian companies on basis of the numbers published in annual reports. And if they get lost in a maze of information, then just imagine the plight of retail investors. Indeed, the CFO has become a power centre and a multi-tasker. But this has its own limitations as some of the work gets compromised in the process. It is the responsibility of the CFO to not only highlight accounting flaws but also maintain high standards of book-keeping. If sincerity, integrity and honesty are intact there is no reason why shareholders cannot have a clear and transparent picture of a company’s accounts.

Bal Govind

Noida

Tech training

This is with reference to ‘Govt sanctions ₹436 crore to train professionals in IoT, AI and blockchain’ (December 19). This is a good idea and will propel the talent to be ready for the technology that is impacting all sectors. There are many players in the ecosystem that need to come together for maximum impact of this initiative. Existing online learning platforms such as Coursera, edx, Harvardx and MITx offer excellent content in a variety of technology areas. The government, instead of developing content, can focus on partnering with existing platforms to make these courses available at a subsidised rate to deserving professionals. Also, almost all the platforms have the option to audit the course for free and the same should be made available as part of platform partnerships.

While online learning may remain the preferred mode of training, experts can be invited to give sessions on these topics. This will enable professionals to build networks and find mentors for an industry that is changing by the day.

Neeti Gupta

Bengaluru

Centres of disruption

Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia University in Delhi and Alighar Muslim University and Maulana Azad National University in Hyderabad have become breeding grounds for activists who work against India’s interests. The government provides them huge funds, and some of the subjects taught in these universities have absolutely no use and, in fact, they promote disaffection and disruption.

It appears that most of these activists are M.Phil and PhD students who receive stipends upwards of ₹40,000 a month, stay in the university hostels at subsidised rates, and engage in ‘research’ work for up to 10 years.

The government would do well to appoint a commission to study the academic and other activities at these universities.

TH Chowdary

Hyderabad