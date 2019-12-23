Letters to the Editor dated December 24, 2019

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
GST reforms
This refers to ‘The GST system still awaits simplification’ (December 23). We must give credit where its due. The GST Council — barring the last meeting — has unanimously taken decisions based on market feedback, when it comes to revising rates. Coming to revenue collection, there’s no doubt that the government has struggled to touch the ₹1-lakh crore tax revenue per month, and that has directly impacted fiscal deficit and various States’ revenues as well. As almost two-and-a-half years have gone by since GST implementation, so not only will taxpayers be restless to see smooth tax filing and simplification, but even various State governments will be more than aggressive to seek their pound of flesh.
Setting up GST redressal committees is a good idea only if it is time-bound, and all technology glitches and challenges are addressed. If GST 2.0 goes back to invoice matching, then it will really live up to its tall promises.
Bal Govind
Noida
Farmer distress
Apropos ‘Maharashtra govt’s loan waiver leaves many questions unanswered’ (December 23). Uddhav Thackeray has announced a loan waiver of upto ₹2 lakh to farmers in Maharastra, which does not seem enough for farmers who are reeling in debt trap throughout the year. Even after Devendra Fadnavis’s waiver, it is evident that the sector is not recovering. It is true that farmers are struck in a vicious cycle of natural calamity, government interventions and middlemen and traders.
When crops are spoilt by incessant monsoon rains, farmer loans can be restructured and repayment scheduled accordingly. Insurance companies can introduce crop insurance policies with a good follow-up mechanism. Every new government’s loan waiver seemes to be more for political milege rather than to find a solution to agriculture distress.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
PSB amalgamation
Apropos ‘Union Bank, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank top brass meet at summit’ (December 23). The two-day mega leadership summit held in Kerala by the banks “to zero in on the best of three approaches” is a step in the right direction. However, the important thing is to conduct such gatherings for the entire workforce, preferably by independent external HR agencies.
Though the PSB mega-merger is horizontal in nature, involving similar banks with areas of work, it is bound to bring forth culture clashes and separation anxiety among the staff. This is best addressed by conducting workshops, which not only addresses the employees’ concerns, focusses on the opportunities that the merger brings as well.
V Jayaraman
Chennai
Jharkhand polls
By riding on the wave of anti-incumbency stemmed from agriculture distress and high rate of unemployment against the BJP-led government in Jharkhand , the JMM-led alliance comprising the Congress and the RJD crossed the majority mark in the Assembly polls and is all set to form the government. Coming close on the heels of below-par performance in Haryana and Maharashtra, the result in Jharkhand had stunned the BJP leadership.
No doubt, this shows the BJP that its attempts to polarise voters on religious lines has limits and cannot always guarantee electoral success.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, TN
Kisan Diwas
On the occasion of Kisan Diwas, most news papers bring out supplements on the issues of farmers, which must not only be read but also practiced. However, the ill-fated situation of Indian farmers, despite several welfare schemes, id disheartening. It indicates that the programmes are not reaching the needy.
We have a robust Panchayat Raj system, which must strive to interact with local farmers in their own language to popularise the schemes. Unfortunately, the political slugfest between State and Central political leadership has become a hindrance in reaching the schemes effectively to the farmers.
Rajiv N Magal
Hassan, Karnataka
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Alteria’s debt funding for Stanza Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
Flexible payouts, whole-life cover and guaranteed income among the attractions
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...