Letters to the Editor dated December 24, 2019

GST reforms

This refers to ‘The GST system still awaits simplification’ (December 23). We must give credit where its due. The GST Council — barring the last meeting — has unanimously taken decisions based on market feedback, when it comes to revising rates. Coming to revenue collection, there’s no doubt that the government has struggled to touch the ₹1-lakh crore tax revenue per month, and that has directly impacted fiscal deficit and various States’ revenues as well. As almost two-and-a-half years have gone by since GST implementation, so not only will taxpayers be restless to see smooth tax filing and simplification, but even various State governments will be more than aggressive to seek their pound of flesh.

Setting up GST redressal committees is a good idea only if it is time-bound, and all technology glitches and challenges are addressed. If GST 2.0 goes back to invoice matching, then it will really live up to its tall promises.

Bal Govind

Noida

Farmer distress

Apropos ‘Maharashtra govt’s loan waiver leaves many questions unanswered’ (December 23). Uddhav Thackeray has announced a loan waiver of upto ₹2 lakh to farmers in Maharastra, which does not seem enough for farmers who are reeling in debt trap throughout the year. Even after Devendra Fadnavis’s waiver, it is evident that the sector is not recovering. It is true that farmers are struck in a vicious cycle of natural calamity, government interventions and middlemen and traders.

When crops are spoilt by incessant monsoon rains, farmer loans can be restructured and repayment scheduled accordingly. Insurance companies can introduce crop insurance policies with a good follow-up mechanism. Every new government’s loan waiver seemes to be more for political milege rather than to find a solution to agriculture distress.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

PSB amalgamation

Apropos ‘Union Bank, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank top brass meet at summit’ (December 23). The two-day mega leadership summit held in Kerala by the banks “to zero in on the best of three approaches” is a step in the right direction. However, the important thing is to conduct such gatherings for the entire workforce, preferably by independent external HR agencies.

Though the PSB mega-merger is horizontal in nature, involving similar banks with areas of work, it is bound to bring forth culture clashes and separation anxiety among the staff. This is best addressed by conducting workshops, which not only addresses the employees’ concerns, focusses on the opportunities that the merger brings as well.

V Jayaraman

Chennai

Jharkhand polls

By riding on the wave of anti-incumbency stemmed from agriculture distress and high rate of unemployment against the BJP-led government in Jharkhand , the JMM-led alliance comprising the Congress and the RJD crossed the majority mark in the Assembly polls and is all set to form the government. Coming close on the heels of below-par performance in Haryana and Maharashtra, the result in Jharkhand had stunned the BJP leadership.

No doubt, this shows the BJP that its attempts to polarise voters on religious lines has limits and cannot always guarantee electoral success.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Kisan Diwas

On the occasion of Kisan Diwas, most news papers bring out supplements on the issues of farmers, which must not only be read but also practiced. However, the ill-fated situation of Indian farmers, despite several welfare schemes, id disheartening. It indicates that the programmes are not reaching the needy.

We have a robust Panchayat Raj system, which must strive to interact with local farmers in their own language to popularise the schemes. Unfortunately, the political slugfest between State and Central political leadership has become a hindrance in reaching the schemes effectively to the farmers.

Rajiv N Magal

Hassan, Karnataka