LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Nationwide strike

This refers to ‘10 central trade unions go on nationwide strike’ (January 8). It was quite frustrating and intriguing to observe that members of 10 central trade unions, along with various sectoral independent federations, participated in the nationwide strike on Wednesday against the rising prices, sale of the public sector firms, 100 per cent FDI in railways, defence, coal, pharma, animal husbandry, security services, and codification of 44 (central labour) laws, among other issues. However, the AITUC spokesperson’s claim that nearly 25 crore people (around one-fifth of India's total population) took part in this all-India strike seems exaggerated.

Past experiences reveal that these strikes seldom achieve their objectives. So there seems to be no justification at all for holding the nation’s citizens to ransom by resorting to such unproductive calls on a pan-India basis with the sole aim of politically cornering the government at the Centre.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

Poor healthcare

This refers to ‘Shameful deaths: India’s health system stands exposed (January 8). Despite children and infant deaths occurring on the trot we are none the wiser and the approach of the government continues to be reactive than proactive. What is the point of touting flagship schemes like ‘Ayushman Bharat Yojana’ when children perish because of the lack of basic public healthcare infrastructure.

As both the Central and State governments are failing in their duties, corporates and other institutes could probably be allowed to adopt and run public hospitals that are in a dilapidated condition. Also, the government needs to involve respected local citizens in the management of hospitals, which may bring more transparency and accountability.

Deepak Singhal

Chennai

Reclassifying MSMEs

This refers to ‘Redefining MSMEs will give the sector a boost’ (January 8). Classifying MSMEs on the basis of turnover will be a welcome move. The push will be on turnover, resulting in better supply chain for sales. There will be competitiveness among the MSMEs. Wider scope will generate more employment. Scale-up in any business helps create all-round growth.

Banks having national portals for providing all kinds of services, as per the proposed definition of MSMEs, will lead the way. It is imperative that TReDS (Trade Receivable Discounting System), which is an institutional set-up for free flow of finance for SMEs through multiple financiers at competitive rates, needs be encouraged. It would be in the fitness of things if presentations and seminars in industrial belts are held for MSMEs to familiarise them with different trading platforms and TReDs

NK Bakshi

Vadodara

GDP on the slow lane

India’s GDP growth is down to its slowest in 11 years, thanks to the government’s policy prescriptions. Demonetisation knocked down the cornerstone of our cash-centric architecture. The government had no inkling of the ensuing collapse of every facet of our economy. More than the flagging growth, it is the imprudent efforts of the government at getting the economy back on track that is a cause for concern. And this has been made worse by the government’s disregard of the autonomy of pivotal planning and oversight institutions. There is frenetic activity, but little progress in the economy.

R Narayanan

Mumbai

US-Iran face-off

War clouds have started to gather over the Middle East, now with Iran upping the ante by resorting to ballistic missile attacks targeting military bases of US forces inside Iraq as a retaliation measure to avenge the killing of General Soleimani. Though it was not an unexpected development, the debilitating ramifications from prolonged military confrontation between the US and Iran on international peace and stability and the world economy should prompt the leadership of both the countries to exercise restraint and refrain from escalating the military tensions engulfing West Asia.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN