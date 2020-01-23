LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Review of CAA

This refers to the editorial ‘Over to judges’ (January 23.). The reasons attributed to reviewing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by the top court in spite of the Act getting passed in Parliament has some merit. But one needs to look at the issue in its entirety. The point of contention relates to applicability of CAA to only six religious identities to acquire citizenship, excluding Muslims who have migrated from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. These three countries have declared ‘Islam’ as their state religion. As such all people belonging to other religions are treated as “religious minorities’ and second-class citizens.

Had the CAA been made applicable to “Hindus” only then it would have carried some merit calling for a review which is not the case in the present instance. This raises another issue related to “Kashmiri Pundits” who were driven out of “Kashmir” by majority Muslims since they were in minority. Why a similar hue and cry was not raised then in spite of the fact that it was happening in a territory which is part of India then and now? There is a need to view ‘issues’ in a non-partisan manner.

Srinivasan Velamur

Chennai

‘Make in India’ initiative

It refers to ‘Making ‘Make in India’ work’ (January 23). Undoubtedly, ‘Make in India’ was well thought thorough and had all the chances to succeed as per expectations. But like in the past, when initiatives of this magnitude are launched they fail to deliver the desired outcome due to flawed implementation. If out of the total FDI flows into India, less than 25 per cent comes to the manufacturing sector, we know that ‘Make in India’ has a long distance to cover.

Like what has happened in the mobile manufacturing space, we need to replicate that success elsewhere in the manufacturing domain. Indeed, talent retention is important and if our manpower starts getting equal or better facilities, then they will think twice before going abroad.

Bal Govind

Noida

Farmer suicides

This refers to the article ‘My father says there is no option but to commit suicide’ (January 23). Although indebtedness is the main cause for farmer suicides, majority of the suicides can be avoided if farmers are counselled at the right time and in the right manner. For this, the government should take the help of good counsellors and NGOs. It is not just the burden of debt, but visualising a gloomy future which drive farmers to suicide. In case crop failure, if the farmer and his family can be given alternative employment, no farmer will take this extreme step. Farm loan waiver is only a small step to prevent suicides. Counselling and taking care of the medical and other needs of the farmers and their families by the state and through the CSR initiative of industrial houses will help prevent farmer suicides. By encouraging small scale and cottage industries, the families of poor farmers who are unable to earn from their farmland will get alternative employment opportunities. The Centre and States should provide subsidies to those interested in setting up cottage industries, especially in the food sector.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Opposition’s stand on CAA

This refers to ‘Opposition disappointed with SC’s refusal to stay CAA, NPR exercise’ (January 23). This makes it amply clear that they are trying to exert undue pressure on the apex court on this matter. What else could explain their immediate reaction to the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant a stay as also to it granting four weeks to the Centre for filing its reply.

Significantly, the Congress has been highly cautious by stating that the apex court’s judgment will decide the path that the country takes from now onwards. Even Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of some other litigants, sought the referring of this matter to a Constitutional Bench. But the most intriguing and yet disturbing remarks came from the leader of Swaraj Abhiyan, Yogendra Yadav, who said (on Twitter) that the ‘Supreme Court is at best a reluctant warrior in the battle to defend the letter, spirit and soul of the Constitution.’

SK Gupta

New Delhi