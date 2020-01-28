Letters to the editor dated January 28, 2020

Rural empowerment

This refers to ‘‘Ruralise’ Budget to help revive economy’ (January 28). The subject has been meticulously discussed, and indeed, rural initiatives can prop up consumption and raise employment numbers. Further, the various employment-generating schemes availed need to be assessed on their impact and reach in empowering rural masses. The schemes floated by the government are well-thought out. The success of the Jan Dhan Yojana is unprecedented and the efforts undertaken by banks need to be commended. But a large number of schemes need to be enhanced further. A case in point is the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana (potters’ empowerment plan) which needs wide publicity .

NK Bakshi

Vadodara

Sweetening the pot

The refers to ‘Govt seeks to sell 100% in Air India’ (January 28). After last year’s failed attempt to sell 76 per cent stake in Air India, the government seem to have learnt its lesson well and has now sought offers for the entire stake in the airline. And what is really praiseworthy is the fact that government has frozen the debt level at ₹23,287 crore.

Now, the million-dollar question is whether and how many airlines show their interest in the revised offer, given that Air India is not one of the most profitable airlines in business. But having said that, Air India has bilateral rights with more than 100 countries and many prime slots. Also, the Civil Aviation Minister has also said that these terms are not cast in stone and the government is open to further revision and tweaks.

Bal Govind

Noida

Diplomatic scrutiny

The concerns and objections raised by the Indian government over resolutions tabled in the European Parliament against the CAA and the NRC, prolonged detention of political leaders and communication restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir are understandable.

While the Indian government cannot be faulted for having articulated its objections over resolutions of EU Parliamentary members denouncing the CAA, what the former should not forget here is that its diplomatic outreach to the international community to mobilise support for its recent moves such as abrogation of Article 370 and the CAA had its own limits, and cannot fetch expected dividends unless the ground situation inspires more confidence.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Eco-friendly move

The recent announcement by the Minister of Railways regarding complete electrification of the railway network by 2024 is welcome. The Indian Railways depends a lot on fossil fuels through diesel-powered locos, thus affecting the environment badly. Complete electrification will reduce carbon emission levels and make the Railways a highly sustainable and eco-friendly organisation.

The target for 2024 should be completed quickly in phases across all the railway zones. Non-electrified tracks should be focussed on at the earliest. The railway electrification announcement will also bring in immense opportunities to the Indian Railways both in passenger and freight traffic and help to reduce cost.

Varun Dambal

Bengaluru

Democratic ideals

India has set the goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy and will soon pass another Budget. Nations pass through phases of growth, stagnation and economic regression. Corrections accordingly follow to bring in inclusiveness and apply monetary/economic tools to regain trajectory.

History shows that democracy has consistently fuelled growth. Of the components of democracy, civil liberty is the most important as it positively affects economic reforms, private investment, the size and capacity of government, and a reduction in social conflict. For younger nations, there could be more channels by which democracy can increase economic growth.

The interaction between democratic institutions and the level and distribution of income is currently defining the action grid of most nations, and India is no exception. The ethos of democratic growth is the operating system, rest are programs and hardware.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai