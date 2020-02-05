Letters to the editor

Education system

This is with reference to ‘India needs a new education paradigm’ (February 5). One of the more significant problems with our education system is that it encourages rote-based learning. A child’s intelligence is judged by the marks obtained in various competitive examinations. Many students may be bad at such academics, but are good at technical know-how, arts etc. It is unfortunate that India does not have a single university in the top 200 of the world’s institutions. One of the reasons for this is that Indian universities are often embroiled in corruption, face political interference and, above all, suffer from the lack of committed teachers. To encourage more people to take up teaching, we should set up institutes on the lines of IIMs all over India where committed youngsters are trained in the profession.

Despite our vast potential in terms of intelligence and youth power, we have not contributed much to the world. There are many reasons for this failure, and one of the most important reasons is that our education system does not encourage innovation and research. Research and innovative ideas should be encouraged at school level.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

Ignore the hate

This refers to ‘On a hate campaign’ (February 5). A vibrant democracy sustains on civil and dignified communication and constructive opposition. However, in a large democracy like India, there are always a small group of fringe elements who are perversely narrow-minded. They take pride in spreading hate or ridiculing nation-builders, and still get elected as MPs. The problem is aggravated because the political parties provide tacit support to such characters. At the people-level, since the appeal for such elements is confined to a few equally ignorant people, an option for the other sections is to ignore them and let them stew in their own juice. Silent neglect has a power of its own.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Restraint needed

It refers to ‘On a hate campaign’ (February 5). Nasty campaigns have become a part of elections in India, and with each passing campaign, we see new lows being touched by various political parties. So it is not surprising to hear such controversial remarks one after the other. Though each party has its share of motor-mouths, it is distressing when senior leaders give such statements. Coming to nationalism versus local issues, since the AAP has served Delhi for the last five years and they have done some good work which speaks for themselves, the BJP does not have any other option but to fall back on nationalism. But whether this will serve them any good is the million-dollar question. Last but not the least, in today’s environment, when anti-CAA protests are taking place across the country, the ruling party should show restraint and sensibility, no matter how intense the election campaigns get.

Bal Govind

Noida

New tax regime

This refers to ‘New income tax regime: Should you switch?’ (February 5). One tends to agree with the view that though the lower tax rates in the new regime should ideally translate into lesser tax, that might not be the case in many instances, simply because one will have to forgo most tax breakscurrently available. So, switching over to the new tax regime actually depends on the net impact of these tax breaks vis-a-vis the emerging tax liability, without availing them.

Needless to say, the government’s latest game plan to get rid of the extant deductions and exemptions is bound to play havoc with senior citizens, most of whom usually bank on the tax-free returns from various small savings schemes for survival. Moreover, such a move would adversely affect housing requirements, as housing loans would now become much costlier. Even life insurance policies may soon become highly unpopular for similar reasons. But, it is possible that the government ‘mandatorily’ brings all assessees under the new tax regime from next year itself. One wishes that the government urgently revisits the proposed multiple tax slab system and makes it more pragmatic and realistic.

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula, Haryana