Letters to the Editor dated Feb 12, 2020

AAP shows the way

This is with reference to the editorial ‘AAP’s Delhi elections victory: A vote for development’ (February 12). The way things were shaping up it was becoming clear that the AAP would sweep the Delhi Assembly elections. Throughout the campaigning, Arvind Kejriwal was calm and composed and refrained from any loose talk. He is now a much-transformed politician and a shrewd tactician. Winning the elections for the third time in succession is unquestionably praiseworthy. Kejriwal and his AAP party have scripted a historic victory, which has left the two major political parties gasping for breath.

Srinivasan Umashankar

Nagpur

Development matters

This refers to ‘Emotive rhetoric loses out to smart campaigning’ (February 12). The spectacular win by the AAP in the Delhi elections, bagging 62 out of the 70 seats, is a significant episode in the democratic history of India. It would serve as an example to all political parties in the country. The message is that people value development for which the AAP has become a model. The BJP should introspect on its poor performance and concentrate on fulfilling the promises made in the manifesto.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

PM must change tack

The Delhi elections results must compel Prime Minister Modi to introspect deeply and shift gears urgently to win back the rapidly declining confidence of the people in his leadership and his modus operandi. His fiery speeches, announcements of grandiose plans (with poor implementation), much publicised foreign jaunts, sloganeering, etc., haven’t helped achieve the desired results. People want outcomes that facilitate ‘ease of living’. While he may be under pressure to implement the party’s ideological agenda, he can’t lose sight of the fact that economic betterment trumps over all other areas and is the single most important issue for voters.

Mahendra B Jain

Bengaluru

Burgeoning forex reserves

This with reference to ‘No merit in holding huge forex reserves’ (February 12). Indeed, India’s foreign exchange reserves have risen to around $460 billion, thanks to FDI from global players like Amazon. India is well-cushioned to meet its import payments, service debts and maintain stability of the external sector. The forex reserves must also be used to maintain the current account deficit at the targeted level. The increase in forex reserves, however, hasn’t come through the trade surplus route. The composition of the reserves, therefore, does not lend confidence to ushering in capital account convertibility.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Trump visit

It is heartening news that the US President, Donald Trump, will be in India on the 24th and 25th of this month. While in India, Trump’s focus would hopefully be on development-oriented issues, renewable energy, joint medical research to tackle new types of diseases and viruses, and technology sharing for constructive purposes.

PVM Rao

Secunderabad

Invoking the PSA

By invoking the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, essentially based on statements made on and off social media, the BJP-led NDA government has once again displayed scant regard and contempt for people of Kashmir who elected them to power. It was the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party, the two mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir that participated in the electoral process, had helped the Indian government quell the separatist and sinister plans of Pakistan.

It is quite distressing to see that the Centre has no plan for Kashmir that can be democratically or transparently implemented. Its focus is only on themes such as national security so as to justify its present anti-democratic actions. It is time the Centre refrained from invoking the archaic PSA against its citizens on frivolous grounds.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

