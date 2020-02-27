Letters to the Editor dated February 27, 2020

Leave your prints behind boldly
Takeaways from Trump visit
This refers to the editorial ‘There could be strategic gains for India from Trump’s visit’ (February 27). Such trips by heads of states should not always be viewed through the prism of immediate gains — economic, or otherwise — for the host nation. Diplomacy being ‘the art of the possible’, one needs to consider the potential and promise of such events. It may be true that India only has a $3 billion defence deal and a few more MOUs to show from the visit that was ‘long on optics and personal chemistry’ between President Trump and PM Modi. But the distinct possibility of a trade deal between the two nations later this year and of India joining the Quad to check China’s aggressive designs are important and indisputable takeaways.
Just as the Indo-Soviet treaty of 1971 turned out to be a game changer in India’s favour during its war with Pakistan, India now joining the Quad may well prove to be boon in countering the increasing bonhomie between our inimical neighbours and to China’s aggressive designs in the Indian Ocean.
V Jayaraman
Chennai
GI tagging
Apropos ‘Developing more GI horticulture products’ (February 27), the Finance Minister’s Budget announcement on the adoption of One Product One District (OPOD) in horticulture is a refined scheme of cluster farming with additional Geographical Indication tag based on the heritage and geographical advantages of the product. The Thailand model of One Tambon One Product (OTOP) is highly pragmatic with inclusion of self-help group, right from getting the GI tag till bringing out the products. In the Indian context, the formation of self-help groups along with farmers’ production organisation will give horticulture a big boost. The same OTOP model can be adopted in other farming and production activities.
NR Nagarajan
Sivakasi
Doubling farmers’ income
This refers to ‘How to fast-track efforts to double farmers’ income in three years?’ (February 27). The two-day BL Agri Summit is timely and will generate new ideas for the sector. Sustainable agriculture is crucial. We need to strike a balance between a number of priorities, including farmers’ income, food security and affordability, and environment protection.
Crop choices will need to reflect this balance where less water-intensive and high nutrition crops are encouraged in place of water-intensive crops which also have high greenhouse gas (GHG) loads. Such choices will also protect the farmer, especially in water-scarce situations.
These will enable us adopt resilient agriculture, increase production and productivity, and protect the ecosystem, including soil health rejuvenation.
V Vijaykumar
Pune
Bank mergers
This refers to ‘Government to stick to April 1 deadline for amalgamation of 10 PSBs’ (February 27). As is well known, the government proposes to create four large entities after the mergers, for which the boards of the respective banks have already given their ‘in-principal’ approval. The government, however, may not be able to stick to the date of the proposed mergers.
As regards the government repeatedly assuring that not a single employee will be retrenched, past experience reveals mass exodus, owing to a large number of adversely placed employees prematurely seeking voluntary retirements.
Kumar Gupt
Panchkula, Haryana
Transfer of judge
The midnight transfer of Delhi High Court Judge Justice S Muralidhar following his strong remarks against Delhi Police for its inaction in filing FIR against those who made hate speeches is unfortunate. It lent credence to the gaining perception of the Centre being more intolerant to dissenting voices and adopting every means to muzzle them. The timing and manner in which the transfer of Justice Muralidhar was effected has raised apprehensions about the erosion of judicial independence under the BJP regime.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, TN
