Letters to the editor dated March 2, 2020

GDP assessment

Apropos the editorial ‘Nowcasting GDP’ (March 2). Indeed, researchers from the RBI must be lauded for their working paper, which devises a model to ‘nowcast’ the quarterly GDP growth instead of waiting for the NSO’s assessment. The nowcast model will be able to give early warning signs of sharp declaration in economic activity. It is a valuable tool, with fewer but vital parameters in assessing the GDP status and the health of the economy. But the onus of proving the effectiveness of the new pragmatic method is with the RBI researchers. Using auto sales numbers in place of vital and high-frequency data will raise the eyebrows of the stalwarts of GDP assessment, and the RBI will have to tone up the quality of the shortened structure of the data variable needed for GDP calculation. The nowcasting model is highly dynamic and gives little room for burying inconvenient data.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Telecom tariffs

This refers to ‘Why telecom’s a mess’ (March 2). It is a regrettable fact that the telecom department of the government, which was functioning in a rather efficient and satisfactory manner until now, should become a subject of discussion due to heavy loss-making operations in the sector. With the economy itself experiencing a slowdown, the telecom department should have worked to ensure proper functioning of the sector through changes in the tariff rates, not stimulate losses.

The demands for reduction of rates of tariff is normal as the various subscribers themselves are in trouble. The issue should have been entrusted to a standing panel of experts who could have dealt with problems in more tactful and practical manner. The examination of rates against the working conditions of the sector was necessary to avoid the present situation.

TR Anandan

Coimbatore

Delhi riots

This refers to ‘Give peace a chance’ (March 2). It is during such times of crisis humanity reaches a different level and the world reaffirms its belief in the good. There are many stories of how people from both communities helped each other while riots were taking place at many parts of the national capital. The Delhi police failed to do its basic job and so civil society and the common citizens of Delhi stepped up.

Though the violence has ended, fear will take some time to go away completely. It is now when the Delhi police, the State government and the Centrewill have to increase their outreach to all communities to calm the nerves and re-build their confidence.

Bal Govind

Noida

Virus threat

With each passing day, the novel coronavirus is spreading across the world, despite the measures taken for its containment. The surge in new infections outside China has made the global community extremely anxious.

New cases are reported from far and wide — the Middle East, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa. Pandemic or not, the coronavirus outbreak has become a serious global health challenge.

There is no point in pointing the finger of blame at China for the ‘geographical origin’ of the virus. The present epidemic is a crisis delivered by nature and we must cope with it and tackle it to the best of our ability. Epidemiological investigation is on to gain an understanding of the clusters of infections in multiple regions of the world with no clear links to China.

The pathogen can be spread by infected persons without being symptomatic. The elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable and at greater risk. Quarantine is the primary means relied on to contain the spread of the disease. Individual freedoms and liberties are important, but restricting people’s movements becomes necessary to prevent the transmission.

The impact of the outbreak on the global economy is too huge to be easily quantified. As the coronavirus threat looms large, the global community has to do all that is humanly possible to battle the invisible enemy and save lives.

G David Milton

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

