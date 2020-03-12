LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

BMW’s Urban all-rounder will now play all forms of the game
With an elaborate facelift and new skills, the entry-level SUV is prepped to take on old and new opponents
Political turmoil in M.P.
This refers to ‘Rahul Gandhi accuses PM of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh’ (March 11). Instead of squarely blaming Narendra Modi for the unsavoury situation, should Rahul Gandhi not have been careful in keeping the flock together?
Significantly, Congress’ prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 21 other MLAs, thought it wise to quit the party and join the BJP, that too on ‘Holi’ , which is usually reckoned as an occassion to ‘forgive and forget’ all the past ill-feelings, if any, against one and all. An old saying quite aptly states: There are no permanent friends or foes in politics. So, long live the Indian democracy.
SK Gupta
New Delhi
Congress must regroup
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is in a tailspin now with the resignation of more than 20 legislators swearing loyalty to Jyotiraditya Scindia. Trouble has been brewing within the State Congress unit ever since Kamal Nath donned the mantle of Chief Minister. As a young leader who wields considerable clout among the party’s rank and file and among the masses, Scindia seems to have suffered humiliation at the hands Kamal Nath.
Unless the Congress sets its house in order by getting rid of factionalism afflicting its several State units, it would hardly stage a comeback by winning the trust of the people.
M Jeyaram
Sholavandan, TN
Control malpractices
This refers to the editorial ‘Fiduciary failure’ (March 11). The recurring scams and embezzlement in the banking sector reflect the failure of the auditors and regulators in detecting the mala fide acts of certain bankers who are bent on extending benefits to the wrongdoers and, thereby, harm the credibility of the financial sector. The credit rating agencies don’t seem to be giving much significance to future vulnerabilities. Lured by the high rating of the bonds and/or other financial instruments, retail investors are deploying their hard-earned money to purchase these instruments.
Non-compliance by financial institutions of the norms of the banking regulator and the government are resulting in monetary loss to all the stakeholders of the institutions concerned. Despite the RBI having departments to scrutinise and monitor the various periodical statements being submitted by the financial institutions, malpractices by some of them continue unabated.
The government and the regulator must initiate corrective action to put an end to such practices and ensure the financial health of the institutions.
VSK Pillai
Kottayam
Expose the law breakers
This refers to ‘UP undecided on moving SC against HC order on removing ‘name-shame’ posters’ (March 11). While it remains the UP Government’s sole prerogative to take the final call on approaching the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court’s order to remove the posters of those accused of vandalism during protests against the amended citizenship law, it also goes without saying that the ‘rights and responsibilities’ always go hand in hand.
However, the UP Government must move the apex court in the instant case since it appears to be ‘armed’ with the full details of the accused who had reportedly indulged in large-scale vandalism in the State, under the guise of protesting against an Act enacted by Parliament. For sure, such deplorable acts cannot be construed as any ordinary crime. So, why embolden’them by not quickly approaching the top court against the High Court’s ruling? Moreover, if income tax defaulters can be ‘named and shamed’ then why not expose these law-breakers too.
Vinayak G
Bengaluru
Creditable performance
This refers to ‘Kudos to the women in blue’ (March 11). The Indian women’s cricket team deserves high praise for reaching the final of the T20 World Cup. Their invincibility during the league stage is testimony to their talent. A dropped catch and the tension of a World Cup final seem to have weighed on and young team.
YG Chouksey
Pune
With an elaborate facelift and new skills, the entry-level SUV is prepped to take on old and new opponents
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions for water related problems
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...