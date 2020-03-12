LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Political turmoil in M.P.

This refers to ‘Rahul Gandhi accuses PM of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh’ (March 11). Instead of squarely blaming Narendra Modi for the unsavoury situation, should Rahul Gandhi not have been careful in keeping the flock together?

Significantly, Congress’ prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 21 other MLAs, thought it wise to quit the party and join the BJP, that too on ‘Holi’ , which is usually reckoned as an occassion to ‘forgive and forget’ all the past ill-feelings, if any, against one and all. An old saying quite aptly states: There are no permanent friends or foes in politics. So, long live the Indian democracy.

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Congress must regroup

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is in a tailspin now with the resignation of more than 20 legislators swearing loyalty to Jyotiraditya Scindia. Trouble has been brewing within the State Congress unit ever since Kamal Nath donned the mantle of Chief Minister. As a young leader who wields considerable clout among the party’s rank and file and among the masses, Scindia seems to have suffered humiliation at the hands Kamal Nath.

Unless the Congress sets its house in order by getting rid of factionalism afflicting its several State units, it would hardly stage a comeback by winning the trust of the people.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan, TN

Control malpractices

This refers to the editorial ‘Fiduciary failure’ (March 11). The recurring scams and embezzlement in the banking sector reflect the failure of the auditors and regulators in detecting the mala fide acts of certain bankers who are bent on extending benefits to the wrongdoers and, thereby, harm the credibility of the financial sector. The credit rating agencies don’t seem to be giving much significance to future vulnerabilities. Lured by the high rating of the bonds and/or other financial instruments, retail investors are deploying their hard-earned money to purchase these instruments.

Non-compliance by financial institutions of the norms of the banking regulator and the government are resulting in monetary loss to all the stakeholders of the institutions concerned. Despite the RBI having departments to scrutinise and monitor the various periodical statements being submitted by the financial institutions, malpractices by some of them continue unabated.

The government and the regulator must initiate corrective action to put an end to such practices and ensure the financial health of the institutions.

VSK Pillai

Kottayam

Expose the law breakers

This refers to ‘UP undecided on moving SC against HC order on removing ‘name-shame’ posters’ (March 11). While it remains the UP Government’s sole prerogative to take the final call on approaching the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court’s order to remove the posters of those accused of vandalism during protests against the amended citizenship law, it also goes without saying that the ‘rights and responsibilities’ always go hand in hand.

However, the UP Government must move the apex court in the instant case since it appears to be ‘armed’ with the full details of the accused who had reportedly indulged in large-scale vandalism in the State, under the guise of protesting against an Act enacted by Parliament. For sure, such deplorable acts cannot be construed as any ordinary crime. So, why embolden’them by not quickly approaching the top court against the High Court’s ruling? Moreover, if income tax defaulters can be ‘named and shamed’ then why not expose these law-breakers too.

Vinayak G

Bengaluru

Creditable performance

This refers to ‘Kudos to the women in blue’ (March 11). The Indian women’s cricket team deserves high praise for reaching the final of the T20 World Cup. Their invincibility during the league stage is testimony to their talent. A dropped catch and the tension of a World Cup final seem to have weighed on and young team.

YG Chouksey

Pune