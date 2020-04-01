Letters to the editor dated April 1, 2020

Economic crisis

This refers to ‘Keep economy going during virus battle’ (April 1). It is too early to quantify the economic and efficiency losses of the country, as the pandemic is not subsiding despite vigorous measures. Consequent upon the recapitalisation of the state-owned banks, PSBs have turned capital sufficient and accordingly the capacity to lend has got expanded. However, the public and private sector banks and the NBFCs which, were already struggling, have to face the emerging challenges being posed by the spread of the epidemic.

While the possibility of any sizeable resolution and recovery of the bad loans are remote, it is necessary to save the banking sector from the knock-on impacts, else the growth in NPAs will be substantial. In order to push the economy towards revival, banks are engaged in the transmission of the monetary policy measures and executing relief packages under the PM-Garib Kalyan Yojana, and therefore it is crucial to keep the banks capable and resilient. The present let-up of economic activities warrants more robust measures beyond the ones that have been executed, so as to arrest the likelihood of the rise in the bad loans as well as to push the banks to accelerate the growth of credit.

VSK Pillai

Kottayam

Neighbourhood shops

Apropos ‘Rediscovering the kirana store’ (April 1). When all the big retail chains establishing presence in India, kirana stores were apprehensive about the impact on their business. But now, in times of national crisis, it is these local kirana stores who have come to the rescue of common people. More so in smaller cities and semi-urban areas it is these kirana stores who have become a lifeline for the people. Hopefully, their contribution is not forgotten and people will ensure that they do not become only bad-weather friend.

Bal Govind

Noida

Wrong move

This refers to ‘Interest rate on small savings slashed up to 140 basis points’ (April 1). With banks already having drastically reduced the rate of interest on FDRs and the government also making deep holes into the pockets of the hapless senior citizens, this move may turn out to be a double whammy for them. Sadly, they are now left with no one to fall back upon. Let the government withdraw all pre-conditions presently attached to various small saving schemes.

However, one moot question obviously arises here: If the successive governments can so conveniently afford to waive huge outstanding loans of the nation’s farming community, why can’t it provide even some genuine relief to the senior citizens of the country in this hour of crisis. Moreover, why apply the pure economics in their and other honest taxpayers’ cases as against so frequently mixing the same with politics in case of the farmers?

SK Gupta

New Delhi

Pensioners’ payment

The coronavirus crisis has disturbed the financial position of not only the Centre but also of almost all the States. The decision of the Telangana Chief Minister to pay reduced salaries to MLAs and State government employees is definitely a step in right direction, to mop up revenues to immediately meet huge medical expenditures connected with controlling the coronavirus spread in the State. But at the same time, reducing the payments to pensioners is certainly unfair and shocking, as many pensioners in the state are already facing rising rents, living and medical expenses which are increasing dangerously month by month. Many of these pensioners do not have any other property or source of income and they are just living by borrowing.

In these circumstances, it is cruel to take away 50 per cent of their already meagre pensions, even if it is for a very important cause. Instead of this the government could have made an appeal to all income earners to contribute voluntarily to the CM’s relief fund. Further, it is also a pity that film and sports personalities, who have received crores of rupees as rewards, have just contributed a meagre amount for coronavirus relief.

K Durga Prasad Rao

Hyderabad